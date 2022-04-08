The UOC will be holding ISEA2022 Barcelona , the 27th International Symposium on Electronic Arts, from 10 to 16 June 2022 in Barcelona under the theme of "Possibles". Collaborating in the event are the Barcelona Centre of Contemporary Culture (CCCB) , the Santa Mònica , the New Art Foundation , the new art, science and technology hub Hac Te , the Barcelona Museum of Contemporary Art (MACBA) , Barcelona City Council (through Science and Universities and the Institute of Culture) and the Catalan Ministry of Culture .

ISEA is one of the longest-running annual events internationally, serving as a meeting point to explore the direct intersection between art, design, science, technology and society. Globe-trotting around the world to cities such as Montreal, Durban, Manizales, Hong Kong and Sydney, ISEA has allowed artists, scientists, technologists and theorists to share their research and latest prototypes, technological breakthroughs and artistic works linked to science and technology.

After more than 10 years away from Europe, ISEA2022 will land in Barcelona this summer thanks to the involvement of an enthusiastic local and international community. The event will strengthen Barcelona's position as a leader in research, scientific production, knowledge creation and cultural creativity, both at home and abroad, having recently regained its status as the cultural and scientific capital of Spain.

The CCCB and MACBA ponder possible worlds

ISEA2022 Barcelona invites participants to join the growing debate on what is possible in today's world, not only by exploring the future we need to build, but also by opening the doors to the past and the present through four sub-themes. The first, "Human and Non-Human", delves into our relationship with machines and animals; the second, "Natures and Worlds", explores climate change and the viability of living off-world; the third, "Futures and Heritages", considers the role of history and data excess; and the last, "Educations and Societies", raises challenges such as how to embrace art as a part of scientific and technical knowledge.

The ISEA Conference, the more academic part of the event, will include keynotes, panels, institutional presentations, artist talks, performances, screenings and workshops honing in on the intersections between art, science, technology and society. Among those invited to share their latest research are Estelle Schorpp, Chris Muller, Karla Brunet, Julian Stadon and Rocio von Jungenfeld. The programme items were selected by a committee of more than 200 experts from around the world after reviewing the 1,000 entries received through the public call for proposals.

Most of these activities will take place at the CCCB , which will play host to paper and poster presentations, panels, screenings and demos every day from 10 to 16 June on-site, and on the last day of the event online. These sessions will address current issues such as the creative capacity of artificial intelligence, the possibilities of immersive experiences, the imaginary of biotechnologies in the arts, the predictive potential of machines, new ways of managing our heritage and milestones in human-robot communication. To top things off, the CCCB will host workshops and performances for the general public.

On 10 and 11 June, the MACBA , as part of its Possible Archives project, will play host to a landmark international archiving summit called the Second Summit on New Media Art Archiving . In addition, throughout the event, the Convent dels Àngels exhibition hall will house a laboratory-relational space that will be used for workshops, artist talks and one performance. The space will be open to citizen initiatives such as Cultura Viva's Open Archives and pay special attention to memory projects focused on the Raval neighbourhood.