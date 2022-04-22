A tool to address shared challenges

The barriers to exchanging health data and information in Europe have become readily apparent with the COVID-19 pandemic. "On a day-to-day basis, the problems for citizens caused by the lack of interoperability at the European level are not particularly obvious, but the need for interoperability emerges whenever there is a challenge that goes beyond a specific country or region, such as the coronavirus."

This challenge also goes beyond the sphere of public health, and affects the common European market. "If a supplier from one country wants to enter the market of another EU country, it has to adapt its product to different systems, which means it is not a uniform market," explained the faculty member.

Progress in the legal framework

Despite these limitations, the report also shows that some progress has been made in legal frameworks and institutional environments in most of the countries studied. "Eighty per cent have now passed national EHR legislation, 26 countries now by law give their citizens access to EHR data, and 20 have included mandatory public access in their legislation regardless of the availability of technology," according to the report.

In fact, 18 countries now have a law that allows EHR data to be shared across national borders, but only the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland and Slovakia can send or receive summaries of patients' records to other countries.

Denmark, Estonia and Finland lead the way in the use of EHR

The countries with the highest levels of use of electronic health records are Denmark, Estonia and Finland, while the most widely used service is viewing test results, followed by online prescriptions and making appointments. Some regions in Spain are now at this level.

As for the accessibility of clinical information, most countries have conditions in place for altering and archiving electronic health data, but only about a third allow citizens to correct the data that have been entered in their EHR.

Limited impact of the eHealth Network

The research was carried out based on a survey designed by the research team and sent to 58 independent experts and members of the eHealth Network, a voluntary organization created by the European Commission and the member states which aims to develop guidelines to promote access, quality and sustainability in cross-border health systems and services in the EU.

The report notes that this European network has had "a limited impact" in overcoming barriers to access to health data, and highlights the non-binding nature of its guidelines as one of the main reasons why these recommendations have had "little impact in the member states."

According to Lupiáñez, "the problem with the implementation of EHR systems and their interoperability is not only technological, but also political," and he added that "electronic health records and digital health must be seen as an opportunity not only for health systems. It's an R&D-intensive sector that can create employment, and it could place Europe in an important position with regard to the United States and China," he concluded.

