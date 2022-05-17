Next week, Barcelona will host some of the most important international higher education events, featuring professionals from institutions and universities from all over the world. One of these events is the Ibero-America – European Union Meeting: A shared look at the future of higher education. UOC President Josep A. Planell has been invited to take part in the event on 16 May and will set out the key aspects to the digital transformation of universities. This is one of the activities scheduled to coincide with the UNESCO World Higher Education Conference (WHEC2022), where Josep Maria Duart, professor in the UOC's Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences, will talk on 19 May.

UOC President Josep A. Planell will give a talk on "The digital transformation of universities to ensure no one is left behind" on 16 May at 4 p.m. as part of the Ibero-American - European Union Meeting: A shared look at the future of higher education, which will be held on 16 and 17 May at the Historic Building of the University of Barcelona. The event has been organized by the Spanish Ministry of Universities, the Ibero-American General Secretariat (SEGIB) and the University of Barcelona (UB).

This meeting of experts coincides with WHEC2022, which aims to reshape the practices and ideas used in higher education to ensure the sustainable development of both the planet and humankind. The conference will feature the participation of Josep Maria Duart, full professor in the UOC's Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences. He has been invited to be part of the panel on the "Role of Open Universities in Transforming Higher Education" at 2:30 p.m. on 19 May. Likewise, UOC President Josep A. Planell will attend the opening this world congress.