Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic degenerative autoimmune disease of the central nervous system. Around 1,800 new cases are diagnosed in Spain each year, mostly among people under the age of 40, and it is the second ranked cause of disability among young people after traffic accidents. The person usually receives the diagnosis of the disease at a time in their life when they are embarking on important projects, and it creates a lot of anxiety and uncertainty about their future; this means that the information they receive is crucial, as is their access to the various specialists and treatments. MS is also a challenge in the healthcare system, which has to provide treatment for these patients, as it is a chronic disease, it has a major economic impact, and it involves a wide range of social, health and psychological needs, which are cross-disciplinary.

Improving the care that these patients receive during the course of their disease not only involves clinical aspects, but also improving the care they receive. A multidisciplinary team of professionals made up of specialists in nursing, neurology, psychology and the healthcare system, together with patients' associations, took part in a co-creation working group organized in late 2021 by the Fundació HiTT (Health Innovation Technology Transfer) and the UOC's eHealth Center , aimed at identifying precisely what the main needs of both patients and the healthcare system were, and how digital transformation in the healthcare system could help to address them.

As a result of this joint approach, they have presented a document which includes a series of proposals for carrying out such digital transformations, and which offers guidance for providing solutions at each stage of the process.

"The aim is to use this digital transformation to greatly improve care for patients, their quality of life and to empower them, while increasing the efficiency and effectiveness of the health system," said Carme Carrion , the scientific coordinator of the UOC's e-Health Center.

The idea is for "the individual to go to the doctor when they need to and not when they are due to go, requiring constant, careful monitoring of the variables that identify their health process. The professional gets involved when an alarm is triggered," she added.