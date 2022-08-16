Marta Izquierdo is a student at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC). She has developed Mirou, an application that enables people in a situation of dependency to make voice or video calls. The idea for the application, which was one of the projects selected in the university's SpinUOC 2022 entrepreneurship programme, was inspired by the student's own experience working in healthcare in 2020, in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Izquierdo explained, her first job as a nursing assistant involved doing night shifts at a temporary COVID-19 facility in Barcelona. She was greatly affected by the experience: looking after patients that, in addition to being highly dependent, with very advanced dementia and brain damage, were now isolated. "I remember a particular patient who had suffered brain damage several times and whose mobile phone was lying right next to them on their bedside table. Although they couldn't move or talk, they could still hear things," she remembered two years on.

This situation, in the early days of COVID-19 – when healthcare workers had to wear awkward PPE and minimize the time spent in patients' bedrooms while taking care not to touch anything – sowed the seed of the Mirou project in Izquierdo's mind. "I assumed there'd be some kind of system to enable these people to communicate with their families without having to wait for someone to pick up their mobile phone and press a button," she said.