A circuit board to play with and acquire knowledge

SensIT is initially designed for young people in secondary school, although it can be adapted to different levels and ages. It could also be applied to Engineering studies, according to Roig and Solà. It offers two main features: first, a modular electronic motherboard with interactive components, allowing the user to play while acquiring knowledge about technology in a practical way at the same time. The board contains LED screens, temperature, humidity and proximity sensors, horns, buttons, switches and much more. Students interact with the platform and learn about concepts of technology in a tangible way, while touching and experimenting with it.

The second part of the solution is an interactive website with all the materials, where the data generated by the modules connected to the motherboard can be displayed. All the content is covered from the perspective of gamification, and supported by a teacher who acts as an online mentor for the students. "The students are in a kind of escape room and in order to get out of it, they have to solve puzzles and problems with the help of the circuit board. Among the problems they have to overcome are programming code to turn on an LED sequence, integrating a numeric keypad into the motherboard, and guessing a password using the measurements made by one of the sensors," explained the young engineers.

Roig and Solà's project turns learning about technology, which usually focuses on memorizing formulas, theories and abstract knowledge, into a dynamic and fun experience, in which students can learn in a practical way and through play.