A way for patients to express their innermost feelings

From a quantitative point of view, the study also found that these metaphors are used more often by the people suffering from a mental health disorder themselves than by mental health professionals. According to the researchers, this "confirms the hypothesis that metaphors are used in this context to express experiences that are complex and emotionally intense".

This ability to gather information on patients' intimate experiences also confirms the effectiveness of the method used in the study (the identification of conceptual metaphors in mental health discourses) to understand illnesses of this type. "The study clearly shows that this analysis method is highly systematic and very useful when it comes to revealing the feelings, thoughts and attitudes of both the people suffering from mental health disorders and mental health professionals. In other words, knowing which metaphors appear most frequently in narratives about mental health disorders provides better insight into what patients really think, feel and experience, thus giving us a better understanding of their suffering," said the researchers.

Affectivity, empowerment and positive emotions

Of the aspects of the mental health discourse that can have positive effects on patients, the researchers pointed out the importance of "conveying a sense of agency and control over the experience (which together define empowerment), as well as conveying positive emotions such as pride or a sense of achievement." One example of such positive use mentioned in the study is viewing mental health disorders "as a travelling companion, a type of metaphor that shows acceptance and can have a positive impact on the patient's experience of their disorder".

War metaphors are not necessarily negative

One of the findings that the researchers found most surprising is that both types of metaphors are linked to both positive and negative uses. "One might assume that war metaphors are inherently negative because they convey the idea of conflict and journey ones are positive because they're all about progress, but this is not the case. For example, war metaphors are often about having a fighting spirit, with agency and empowerment, which can increase patients' self-esteem and have a positive impact on their experience," they explained.

In any case, the researchers also mentioned how the same topic can be discussed using different metaphors, which can have positive effects depending on the aim of the communication. "For example, talking about fighting your fears (an enemy) is not the same as talking about gradually overcoming your fears (an obstacle along the way). The former expression highlights the patient's fighting spirit, whereas the latter conveys a certain degree of control, with the experience presented as a process of gradual improvement," they said.

"The difference is that war metaphors can be useful in situations requiring action and energy, whereas journey-related ones can be used for suggesting an ongoing action plan with a more restrained use of energy."

A tool for therapists

This detailed analysis of metaphors and their meanings could also help healthcare professionals with their therapy strategies. "A suitable use of metaphors is a tool that can facilitate patient-psychotherapist communication and provide the latter with a tool for use in therapy sessions," they said. With this in mind, the researchers have created a repository of metaphors – Diccionario de métaforas de la salud mental – which is now available online.

This UOC study supports Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3, Good Health and Well-being; and 10, Reduced Inequalities.

Reference paper

Coll-Florit, M. & S. Climent (2022). "Enemies or obstacles? Metaphors of war and journey in mental health discourse", Metaphor and the Social World. Online First Article (31 May 2022). DOI: https://doi.org/10.1075/msw.21035.col.

UOC R&I

The UOC's research and innovation (R&I) is helping overcome pressing challenges faced by global societies in the 21st century, by studying interactions between technology and human & social sciences with a specific focus on the network society, e-learning and e-health.

The UOC's research is conducted by over 500 researchers and 51 research groups distributed between the university's seven faculties, the E-learning Research programme, and two research centres: the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and the eHealth Center (eHC).

The University also cultivates online learning innovations at its eLearning Innovation Center (eLinC), as well as UOC community entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer via the Hubbik platform.