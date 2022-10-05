Big data analysis of Airbnb

The NOUTUR group has spent years studying the impact that these online tourism platforms, and Airbnb in particular, have on the cities they advertise. In this new study, they specifically examine how the platform creates tourist images of destinations. To do so, they applied a methodology that they had developed in previous studies, and analysed a huge volume of data from more than 24,000 descriptions that users of Airbnb made of 500 urban neighbourhoods in cities in the northern hemisphere, between 2008 and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Specifically, they examined the cognitive and affective attributes of the descriptions of the destinations, and classified them by category. They found that the images of cities projected in the Airbnb guides - a series of pages showing the best-known neighbourhoods in major tourist destinations which are often based on comments posted by guests and hosts - are the main devices used to suggest authenticity, aimed at convincing tourists to visit a city and experience it as if they were residents themselves.

"Airbnb has been particularly astute in using host-created guides to construct its own narrative about global urban neighbourhoods and to create affective attributes for places," pointed out Soledad Morales, the academic director of the Master's Degree in Sustainable Tourism and ICT and a member of NOUTUR.

"Using the recommendations label, the company simulates an environment of trust in which the owners talk to potential tourists, without any apparent involvement by the company. But these platforms turn the hosts into 'ambassadors' and opinion formers for their brand and philosophy, and the creators of an emotional bond with the destinations, which is the key factor in tourists visiting the destination again in the future," added the researcher.

Interestingly, Airbnb doesn't work with neighbourhood guides for all destinations, but only for those that are in the world's most visited cities, which are already saturated by tourism. "It's a colonialist perspective, which primarily projects the neighbourhoods of cities that are among the 20 most visited in the world and are geographically located in the Global North, and fails to include Africa, for example," Morales pointed out.