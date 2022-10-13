Practice and personalized feedback – key to learning

Engineering students at the UOC do mathematical activities involving tests called Wiris-Quizzes and a continuous assessment system. These quizzes, which have been used at the UOC since the 2010/2011 academic year, enable students to receive immediate and personalized feedback about their answers.

Figueroa carried out four studies with groups of students in order to obtain different types of data: the relationship between students' practices and their academic results; predictors to identify students at risk of dropping out of the course; and the impact of a teaching intervention on those students to prevent them from dropping out.

According to Figueroa, "learning analytics are an essential tool for the constant improvement of mathematics learning at the UOC: they provide a new way to improve learning based on the analysis of objective data, and not on opinions or assumptions which have been confirmed to varying degrees. It's also a continuous process which never ends", added the researcher.

The conclusions of Figueroa's thesis show that practice with quizzes providing automatic and immediate feedback and correction leads to better grades for students in continuous assessment activities and has an impact on learning and the result of examinations for the course. He also concluded that it is already possible to identify students who are at risk of dropping out of a mathematics course (Statistics in this case) or of not passing the final exam with just the grades obtained in the first continuous assessment activity quizzes. These assessments mean that teaching interventions can be carried out at an early stage. In short, the continuous use of quizzes with automatic correction and feedback helps students to achieve their learning objectives. And learning analytics are essential for making decisions about improving teaching practice.

The measures proposed by Figueroa can be applied in both the UOC's online learning system and at traditional educational institutions, such as universities and secondary schools.