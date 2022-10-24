If you are studying or have completed your bachelor's or master's degree final project, we can help you turn it into a reality through the university's entrepreneurship programme: SpinUOC . What's more, if you are or have been a student at the UOC, or if you are a member of the teaching staff, research staff or university administrative staff, you are also eligible. Members of the UOC community have until 22 January to submit applications for projects and entrepreneurial ideas that they are working on for the latest edition of SpinUOC .

Eight finalists of SpinUOC 2023 will be chosen from among all the candidates, and they will be presented at the final at the former Estrella Damm Brewery in Barcelona in June. Three prizes will be presented at the event: a prize for the best entrepreneurial project, awarded by a jury of experts; another prize for the project with the greatest social impact, awarded by the Ramon Molinas Foundation, and a third prize for the best presentation, which will be chosen by the audience attending the event. These cash prizes are €3,000, €2,000 and €2,000, respectively.

Regardless of their stage of development, the projects presented will have access to entrepreneurship training materials. The eight finalists will also receive personalized advice from experts.