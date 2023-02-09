SECURING: combining sustainability and cybersecurity

According to the project's coordinators, preventing these problems requires a proactive approach to security, adequate regulations, and the promotion of a culture of sustainable cybersecurity. This culture must be fostered among all stakeholders: from software developers to users.

The first step towards ensuring sustainability must be taken in the creation of IoT devices, which is the focus of the SECURING project. "Incorporating sustainable cybersecurity into ICT and IoT design is essential, because it ensures that devices are secure and private from the outset, and it protects users from potential cyberattacks and breaches of privacy," said the IN3 director.

"The environmental impact of technologies can also be reduced by using more efficient materials and production processes and creating devices that last longer and are easier to repair. In short, by considering sustainable cybersecurity as a factor in ICT and IoT design, safer, more sustainable and efficient solutions can be created, and these benefit both users and the environment," said the UOC professor.

The SECURING methodology and objectives

The objective of SECURING is to offer new technological solutions to security and privacy issues. The researchers are aiming to make a contribution with infrastructures focused on techniques for intrusion detection and prevention (IDP), designing new sustainable privacy protocols, and proposing a new communication paradigm for community-based crowdsensing.

Their methodology is based on the design and creation of software and hardware solutions and on subsequently carrying out formal tests. The project will be developed using technologies including machine learning, blockchain and digital watermarks, and privacy guarantee mechanisms will be implemented to ensure that end users' personal data are protected at all times.

The project is a multidisciplinary initiative which combines ICT with law. "One of the members of the research team is specialized in law, and specific research methods from that field will be used to apply regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) to the technological solutions that are developed," explained Megías.

"Cyber risk is a complex issue involving many technical, legal, economic and social aspects. An interdisciplinary approach means we can address these aspects from an overall perspective, which makes it easier to obtain a more in-depth understanding of the problem and to develop more effective solutions that cannot be only technological, but must also have an important social aspect," concluded the project coordinator.

Grant for project PID2021-125962OB-C31 funded by MCIN/AEI/10.13039/501100011033 and by ERDF A way of making Europe.

The UOC's cybersecurity research supports the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in particular goal 8, Promote inclusive and sustainable economic growth, employment and decent work for all, 9, Build resilient infrastructure, promote sustainable industrialization and foster innovation and 13, climate action.

