Impact on health

The UOC study also highlights the impact of digital overexposure on this group's mental health: 20% of young people experience symptoms of insomnia, 40% say they go online to overcome feelings of loneliness, and 81% suffer from nomophobia (fear of being without their mobile phone). According to the experts consulted, these expanding pathologies are exploited by all kinds of organizations to attract greater numbers of young users through various marketing strategies.

Another important point is that the digital content consumption model differs widely among young people, and its determining factors cannot be understood without knowing their lifestyle. The young people with the best reading comprehension skills are those with high levels of education, who also have a more positive socio-economic environment and do more physical and leisure activities outside the home. "Age, social class and leisure habits determine an individual's ability to absorb knowledge," confirmed Garcia Brustenga.

Generational differences

In the second phase of the study, qualitative research was carried out by means of interviews with experts in education and psychology at the UOC and elsewhere, as well as with students in Spain and Mexico. This showed that not all generations of young people are the same. Members of generation Z (born in the late 1990s and early 2000s) prefer physical rather than virtual interactions – 78% of them believe that the teacher plays a very important role in their learning and development – while members of generation Y (born from the early 1980s to the late 1990s), who have been studying for years, are seeking the flexibility offered by self-directed and 100% digital formats. In general terms, there is also some polarization among students according to what they expect from their university: some settle for the minimum, while others are highly motivated.

"After the data have been analysed and the macro trends have been identified, the results of this study will help the specialists at the eLinC and the rest of the UOC to continue towards optimizing digital education, focusing their research on new models, formats and content that provide sufficient motivation and seek to establish an emotional bond with the student," explained the director of the eLinC, Sílvia Sivera.

This UOC research supports sustainable development goals (SDGs) 4 (Quality Education) and 8 (Promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all).

Reference article:

The future of digital content consumption (2022). Universitat Oberta de Catalunya, Accenture. http://hdl.handle.net/10609/147507

UOC R&I

The UOC's research and innovation (R&I) is helping overcome pressing challenges faced by global societies in the 21st century by studying interactions between technology and human & social sciences with a specific focus on the network society, e-learning and e-health.

Over 500 researchers and more than 50 research groups work in the UOC's seven faculties, its eLearning Research programme and its two research centres: the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and the eHealth Center (eHC).

The university also develops online learning innovations at its eLearning Innovation Center (eLinC), as well as UOC community entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer via the Hubbik platform.