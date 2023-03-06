Dame Wendy Hall, PhD in Mathematics and Regius Professor of Computer Science, was awarded an honorary doctorate by the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) on Thursday 2 March, in recognition of her academic career in the fields of Artificial Intelligence, the Semantic Web and Web Science, her inclusive vision of technology as a resource for people's well-being, and her leading role in the fight for gender equality and against horizontal segregation in the field of technology. UOC President Josep A. Planell presided over the ceremony which also involved the director of the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3), David Megías and the dean of the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications, Daniel Riera. The ceremony took place in the auditorium on the UOC campus, and was streamed live on the internet.

In her speech, Dame Hall looked back on her academic and professional career, as well as some of the challenges she has had to face. The first, she said, was gender inequality: "I wanted to study Medicine, but my headmistress wouldn't let me. This was 1969, and she told me Medicine was not a career for women." That was how she started a career in Mathematics, which she refers to as "my natural skill", on the cusp of the computer revolution. "I hated computers at university," she laughingly confessed, admitting that she reluctantly studied programming. But, despite never having enjoyed programming, she explained how thanks to having studied a PhD in Pure Mathematics, she learned to think abstractly, and she later applied this skill to computing. "A lot of computer scientists get very deep in the detail of programming, and they don't look at the big picture. Part of my skill is that I understand enough to know what we can do today, but I abstract out of it to think about where this might lead us tomorrow."

When discussing her intuition that has made her able to foresee the paths technological innovation would follow, Dame Hall explained how as a result of her experience with educational videos for the programming language Pascal, and before the concept of multimedia existed, she realized that it could be possible to have text, images, video and sound on a computer screen and to interact with it. "In those days – the early 1990s – that was science fiction," she said. Using the hypermedia systems invented by Ted Nelson, with her team she started designing Microcosm, "a system that although it had two or three problems, was much better than the World Wide Web," she joked. But while Microcosm was being developed, Sir Timothy Berners-Lee, who was also awarded an honorary doctorate by the UOC in 2008, invented the World Wide Web, an open, universal and much simpler system that took off quickly. "We're now living with that decision, because its openness has also set the seeds for the problems we have today in how we manage it," she said.

Dame Hall also emphasized interdisciplinarity, one of the cornerstones of her work: "When you start something new, especially when you're an academic, there are no journals or conferences to publish in or go to, you have to create those as well. So that's why we get called pioneers," she explained, highlighting the risks involved. She also mentioned being told by the professors at the University of Southampton that she would have no future in computer science "if I didn't stop playing around with videos". "It's hard," she confessed.

In recent years, after receiving a telephone call from the British Government in 2017, she has worked on areas related to Artificial Intelligence. "I'm very excited about the new AI regulation paper that's coming out this month. We'll see how it relates to the European Union's Artificial Intelligence Act. They both have their strengths and weaknesses," she said. Dame Hall said she is still passionate about all of these issues, and concluded her speech by looking to the future. Marking the fiftieth anniversary of the internet in 2024, she pointed out that we need to think about the next fifty years. "The future of the internet and the future of the world with artificial intelligence are completely intertwined," she said, and pointed out that her thoughts on the geopolitics of the internet also hold true for AI. "The way our governments regulate AI will determine our futures very much, and it's going to very different in the US, Europe, China and other emerging nations." Finally, Hall stressed that "we desperately need diversity. We need interdisciplinary skills and expertise, and those are two of the things that I see flourishing here at the UOC."