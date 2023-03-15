Towards higher quality, more individualized exercise

After drawing up an initial longlist of more than 400 works of research on the use of mobile technology in physical activity programmes, UOC researchers ended up whittling the number down to 13 academic publications meeting the criteria they were seeking to assess. These are the principal conclusions of their analysis:

• Improved intervention efficacy . 70% of cases studies showed a significant improvement in the efficacy of physical activity treatments.

. 70% of cases studies showed a significant improvement in the efficacy of physical activity treatments. • Improved adherence . 85% of the studies analysed concluded that treatment adherence (sticking with it) was greater when mHealth technologies were involved.

. 85% of the studies analysed concluded that treatment adherence (sticking with it) was greater when mHealth technologies were involved. • A quantity-centred approach . When it came to studying the impact of these treatments, most research focused on the amount of exercise (e.g. the number of steps in a day) rather than the intensity or quality.

. When it came to studying the impact of these treatments, most research focused on the amount of exercise (e.g. the number of steps in a day) rather than the intensity or quality. • Mobiles and apps, most frequently used . Although some treatments were provided through technologies like text messages or social networks, the most common support came in the form of mobile apps and smartphones.

. Although some treatments were provided through technologies like text messages or social networks, the most common support came in the form of mobile apps and smartphones. • Scant individualization of treatments. Almost none of the studies analysed reflected the adaptation of physical activity programmes to take account of the patient's abilities, age or illness.

"Even though the sample analysed is very small, the first noteworthy conclusion is that digtial-based physical exercise interventions are at least as effective as face-to-face ones," explained Caparrós. "But we've also seen how all these proposals use very generic variables and fail to provide quality information, as their designs are not tailored to the participants or their illnesses. Obviously, you can't interact with someone over 70 in the same way as you would with a young person with a completely different digital skillset."

This has led his research towards a new line of study, which will continue over the course of the work on the thesis, to improve the digital-health-based prescription of physical exercise to take account of patients' individual requirements (based on their illness and physical condition and prescribed in accordance with medical criteria) and their digital skillset. "Quantity-wise, it's easy to manage exercise online, but when it comes to quality and intensity, which are what really matter, no sufficiently in-depth analysis has been conducted," said Caparrós.

This research is funded by the Spanish Ministry of Science and Innovation.

This research supports Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3: Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.

Reference article:

Caparrós Pons, T., Fernández-Chimeno, M., Moize Arcone, V., Sánchez Fuentes, J. A., Aurin Pardo, E. & Carrion, C. Effectiveness and Adherence to Physical Activity and Physical Exercise mHealth Interventions: A Systematic Review. In: Apunts Educación Física y Deportes. 2023. Nº 151, pp. 1-16. Available at: https://doi.org/10.5672/apunts.2014-0983.es.(2023/1).151.01

Press contact

Sònia Armengou Casanovas

sarmengouc@uoc.edu

+34 619 413 823

UOC R&I

The UOC's research and innovation (R&I) is helping overcome pressing challenges faced by global societies in the 21st century by studying interactions between technology and human & social sciences with a specific focus on the network society, e-learning and e-health.

Over 500 researchers and more than 50 research groups work in the UOC's seven faculties, its eLearning Research programme and its two research centres: the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and the eHealth Center (eHC).

The university also develops online learning innovations at its eLearning Innovation Center (eLinC), as well as UOC community entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer via the Hubbik platform.