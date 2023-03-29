Taking advantage of wireless communication

Against this backdrop, the RF-VOLUTION project proposes a radical change in the development of cyber-physical and telecommunications systems. "RF-VOLUTION aims to explore the possibility of giving wireless communication systems more than one function. In other words, beyond transporting information from the devices that make up the network, we want to explore the possibility of using electromagnetic waves as a sensor, turning networks not only into information transport systems but also into elements that collect information from the environment," explained Xavier Vilajosana, lead researcher of the Wireless Networks (WINE) group.

From environmental sensors to geolocalization

The RF-VOLUTION project builds on the hypothesis that it is possible to develop technological components and communication networks that are sustainable by design by tapping into the alternative uses of wireless networks, which have become ubiquitous in recent years. "It would be ideal to make the most of these infrastructures. Giving them more functions can be seen as improving their efficiency," said Vilajosana, who is also a member of the UOC's Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications.

"For example, in terms of energy, if the same energy used to transmit data also allows us to measure a physical parameter of the environment, we are doubling that energy's value," he said. "Other aspects of the project are related to the obsolescence of technology. That is, if we can upgrade an infrastructure to give us more service without having to replace it, we are also giving it new value and even extending its useful life."

The way to achieve this is still open. Networks could be used to provide positioning services, determining the location of an object in the network in relation to the power or direction of the transmitted signal, or as sensors for different physical parameters, recording how the humidity or temperature of the medium influences the electromagnetic signal and opening the door to the design of wireless sensors with simpler, more integrated and power efficient electronics.

With these end uses in mind, the RF-VOLUTION project has four main goals:

To develop new passive sensing approaches based on the characteristics of radio frequency systems and different types of antennas.

To develop and evaluate approaches to enable the convergence of radio frequency systems for communication and localization.

for communication and localization. To exploit optimization methods and advances in AI to improve the energy efficiency of networks.

to improve the energy efficiency of networks. To generate scientific impact, both for society and industry.

"We have already developed various sensors based on radio frequency identification (RFID) technology, with potential that's relevant for industry, as it is a cheap and widely used technology. We are also working on positioning systems with technologies such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. We believe it's necessary to take advantage of existing technologies, because each change or new generation in technology also has its drawbacks, such as electronic waste or the mining of materials needed to manufacture them," concluded Vilajosana.

This project contributes to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 8, decent work and economic growth; 9, industry, innovation and infrastructure, and 13, climate action.

