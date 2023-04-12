Seeking the keys to viral success online

Another question to be answered is the mechanisms that make content go viral and, in this case, in the field of health. By using social listening tools, the team will analyse what's needed to make messages on health literacy go viral, with a particular focus on mental and emotional health, so as to be in a position to make a real impact on young people. "Nowadays, health organizations around the world are using influencers to promote messages around mental health and also to foster health literacy, as we saw during the pandemic, when organizations as important as the WHO, European governments and the UK's NHS tried to make their coronavirus-related public health messages go viral. We want to understand the mechanisms behind things going viral to be able to reach adolescents, be this via influencers or other tools," said Hernández.

Programmes that fall on deaf ears

More recently, and particularly due to the pandemic, a large number of organizations and institutions, including Barcelona City Council and the Government of Catalonia, have undertaken initiatives to address young people's mental health needs. Actions have included social media campaigns and even WhatsApp groups to act as communication channels with adolescents. Despite these good intentions, "a great may programmes are ignored and, unfortunately, fall on deaf ears. Ultimately, we don't really know how to ensure young people can actually receive the information on mental and emotional health that they need or how to do so in a format that is appealing to them." With the eHealthLit4Teen project, the UOC expects to secure clear guidelines and recommendations in all manner of health initiatives and prevention or awareness-raising campaigns so as to be in a position to tailor the language and channels employed to reach adolescents.

This project is receiving funding from the Spanish Government's Ministry of Science and Innovation, and contributing to UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3, Good Health and Well-being, amongst others.

