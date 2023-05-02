Priority one: security

All systems involved would need to meet a series of requirements in order to comply with current regulatory criteria and achieve optimal performance. These include factors such as high availability, updates without service disruption, a maintenance plan with 24/7 remote monitoring, and the possibility of homogenizing data yields for processing.

In order to maintain system security, the authors advise having different and segmented infrastructures, whether physical or virtual, and "an infrastructure with high availability with several firewalls in cluster mode, in such a way as to ensure the redundancy of the systems that support the solution."

Villar said: "Cybersecurity plays a vital role in these critical infrastructures, so it's crucial to consider the recommended guidelines. These include distributing firewalls and servers in geographically independent locations to ensure high availability, so that a crash in one of these locations does not affect the rest, and using two DPCs. Nobody wants some hacker to break into the system and leave a town without water."

Automated improvements

This digitalization process could automate many operations and roll out a variety of improvements, such as checking that water purification is high enough so as not to alter the ecological environment, measuring the amount of energy consumed by the system, detecting and acting quickly on leaks in the supply chain, monitoring the level of water purification treatment and determining the average number of hours the water supply service is interrupted per year.

The benefits of the proposed infrastructure would include the low economic cost and low power consumption of NB-IoT sensors; the wide range of sensors available under the LPWAN solution, which allows long-range communication over the mobile network; and the low investment cost, as it leverages the existing 4G radio station infrastructure used by telephone operators. In addition, the use of an open-source management platform would improve compatibility with other application codes that could be integrated with the platform.

Artificial intelligence

Looking further ahead, the authors advocate the use of hyperautomation and artificial intelligence systems as an additional implementation to be considered in the future to reinforce preventive maintenance of network components and thus prevent incidents owing to worn parts. These robotic processes would also eliminate possible human errors to a large extent, although it would always be necessary to have technical operators on hand to deal with unforeseen issues.

Villar said: "In Spain, water management systems are still very green as far as digitalization is concerned. They are rather old-fashioned and are hard to connect to the internet, but it's the right time to set this process in motion and implement real-time monitoring to avoid wasting this resource, water, that is so precious to humanity."

This study supports a number of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including SDG 6, Clean Water and Sanitation, and SDG 11, Sustainable Cities and Communities.

