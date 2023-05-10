Neither artificial intelligence nor the metaverse will define the cities of the future. Instead, everything points to it being something as matter of fact as proximity to services. This is what's known as the 15-minute city, and work is already being carried out on it in cities like Barcelona, Paris, Bogotá, Shanghai and Melbourne. In this new urban model, based on travelling by foot, one urban feature that is not always given the attention it deserves takes on particular importance: the sidewalk. This topic has been studied by three researchers from the Complex Systems (CoSIN3) group of the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC): Daniel Rhoads, Albert Solé Ribalta and Javier Borge Holthoefer.

"We have developed a flexible framework to test the robustness of city sidewalk networks in relation to residents' diverse mobility constraints and have applied it to Barcelona," explained Rhoads, PhD student with the Network and Information Technologies programme. The result is that "even a pedestrian-friendly city like Barcelona does not hold up to the 15-minute city when moderate physical limitations are taken into account."

"For the last 100 years, humankind has created cities designed for travelling by car. Now, they're beginning to be adapted for moving around by foot," said Rhoads. In the study, the results of which have been published as open access in the journal Computers, Environment and Urban Systems, the authors discuss different approaches to improving the sidewalk network. "We propose a framework for assessing multi-factor walkability using percolation theory and insights into pedestrian behavior," explained Rhoads.

The authors worked on a digital depiction of Barcelona's sidewalk system, with information such as sidewalk width, slope and risk level based on traffic accident data. The method employed allowed the researchers to see how network connectivity varies depending upon people's mobility requirements. "For instance, someone in a wheelchair requires at least two meters' width and slopes that are not in excess of two degrees," said Rhoads. "By focusing our analysis on any point in the city, we can ascertain how many key services can be accessed by someone within a 15-minute walk, under any combination of conditions."