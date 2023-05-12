Primary and secondary schools, universities and other education centres

Aimed at infant, primary and secondary schools, vocational training centres, universities and other education organizations such as libraries, languages schools and lifelong learning centres for companies and public servants, the spin-off's work focuses on research, consulting, advice and the implementation and marketing of teaching innovations applied to the design, use and assessment of education and research environments. This is a growing market: according to research published in Fortune Business Insights, the global smart classroom and EdTech market stands at around 100 billion dollars, with annual growth of between 17% and 20%.

In terms of impact, the medium-term forecast is that in the next five years the spin-off will work with numerous public education centres across Spain through co-design processes. The spin-off's longer term goals are to explore the scalability of the services and the possibility of developing a platform to standardize the co-design processes to reach the greatest possible number of centres, as well as other tools, chiefly in a digital format, to drive progress in research and consulting in the field.

"Above all, we seek to work with the authorities to be able to impact the maximum possible number of education centres, where the need for improvement is most evident," explained Marta López. To achieve this, the Smart Classroom Project has joined with outside partners in the fields of architecture and interior design.

"As partners, and particularly at the beginning, we are committed to continuing development of co-design activities, engaging with centres and institutions to map out future environment improvement projects and, above all, to continuing research into the relationship between environment and learning from a teaching perspective, which is the cornerstone of our activities and needs to constantly move forward," said Guillermo Bautista. All this has the goal of offering an education research-based service that positively impacts the quality of learning institutions.

This is the first joint spin-off from the two backer universities, the UOC and the UB, and the UOC's third, joining Care Respite and Immersium Studio. For the UOC's Vice Rector for Research, Knowledge Transfer and Entrepreneurship, Xavier Vilajosana, "the creation of spin-offs forms part of our mission as a university. We encourage and support the generation of tangible, accessible and talent-based value," he said. According to Mercè Segarra, Vice Rector for Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Transfer at the UB, the UOC and UB initiative "promotes the transfer to society of the knowledge generated from the research carried out in the field of Social Sciences at our University, giving it visibility, while promoting entrepreneurship in these areas".

This UOC/UB initiative fosters Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, Quality Education.

UOC R&I

The UOC's research and innovation (R&I) is helping overcome pressing challenges faced by global societies in the 21st century by studying interactions between technology and human & social sciences with a specific focus on the network society, e-learning and e-health.

Over 500 researchers and more than 50 research groups work in the UOC's seven faculties, its eLearning Research programme and its two research centres: the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and the eHealth Center (eHC).

The university also develops online learning innovations at its eLearning Innovation Center (eLinC), as well as UOC community entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer via the Hubbik platform.