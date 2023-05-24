Reclaimed wastewater enters the fight against drought

An official strategy

The Catalan government is working on the development of a Management Plan for the River Basin District of Catalonia and, at a metropolitan scale, the Barcelona Metropolitan Area has developed a Strategic Plan for the Integral Water Cycle of the Metropolitan Area of Barcelona, which already acknowledges the "great potential to increase the reuse of water, generating water resources that can help improve resilience to episodes of drought." There are plans for the building of more than 25 water reclamation plants in Catalonia, one of which is planned to reproduce the system already employed in the Llobregat in the River Besòs. "It is plausible to assume that, in the following decades, reclaimed water will constitute a significant component of water resource portfolios, especially in urban areas", said the authors.

Reusing a building's own water

The other case studied by the researchers was that in place for some years now in the town of Sant Cugat del Vallès, where local council regulations have, since 2002, stipulated that buildings of eight apartments or more need to have a dual piping system. This allows greywater (that from showers, baths and basins) to be stored and treated in the building itself for reuse in toilet cisterns. This project, despite being well accepted at a local level, has not been taken up elsewhere and does not appear to have a promising future in terms of its scalability at the metropolitan level.

Will the use of reclaimed water become more widespread in Spain?

In 2020, the European Union recognized, for the first time, the importance of these "new waters" by issuing a regulation on the use of reclaimed water for agricultural use, at the request of the countries of Southern Europe and despite the concerns of its northern members. So it is that the researchers are confident that this will be one of the use cases that we will soon be able to see in other parts of Spain, mainly in the areas of the Mediterranean basin and Andalusia, where droughts are most severe.

Hug March envisaged that this could be a solution of interest for urban areas with significant nearby agricultural land, such as Alicante: "We may see an exchange of water rights: for example, with farmers ceding the drinking water network they use for irrigation purposes and, instead, using reclaimed water for their crops and perhaps receiving some form of compensation."

What's the next step?

The seriousness of the drought is causing a rapid redrawing of the boundaries for the use of reclaimed water, but the economic costs of adapting these networks have become a challenge whose solution is not yet clear. "These systems of obtaining water from alternative sources – such as desalination – have the advantage of freeing us from dependence upon the climate but, on the other hand, they do increase dependence on energy consumption", explained David Saurí.

Given the paradigm shift that these alternative waters might represent, the researchers are currently working on more studies to examine how they are perceived by the public, how they will change urban water's political economy, what governance models may regulate them, who could control or claim the rights over them, and even how they will be funded and what the impact on the tariffs charged to the public may be.

This research projects fosters achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 6, Clean Water and Sanitation , and 11, Sustainable Cities and Communities .

Reference paper:

