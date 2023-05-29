New index to explore relationship between mental health and gender in adolescents in greater depth

A tool to look in more depth at the relationship between mental health and gender

The first objective of the study was to demonstrate the existence of a clear relationship between gender and mental health. The other objective was to take this further by creating a gender adherence index that proposes starting from a non-binary idea of mental health and gender that takes a deeper look at what it means to be a man, what it means to be a woman and what mental health is. "We were seeking to develop tools that could capture a non-binary reality at a scientific level," said Cela.

The study puts forward the Gender Adherence Index (GAI), an index based on a multivariate analysis of behaviours and social habits and beliefs associated with gender. "The calculation of this index is used to analyse the relationships between the mental health of adolescents, their behavioural patterns and their gender socialization, irrespective of their sex determination or, where appropriate, providing an accompanying explanation to this binary label," added Pié.

The general hypothesis of the study is that gender, as a social process, influences the level and ways of expressing mental distress among adolescents. As such, gender conditions the processes of seeking help, both formal and informal, as well as the strategies with which they confront difficult situations. Accordingly, the Gender Adherence Index is intended to add explanatory value to the data that can help to design better measures for prevention and care.

In this first study, the researchers acknowledge that, although the contribution of the GAI is significant, its effect is still moderate. This is mainly due to the fact that the available data are insufficient, since the FRESC report survey was not designed for this purpose. Moving forward, it is necessary to carry out a more detailed and in-depth study of the variables and their relationships in order to improve the interpretative power and to design the questions of the Gender Adherence Index appropriately.

"We aim to develop an effective tool for a more in-depth study of the relationship between gender and mental health in future editions of the FRESC or any other study of this kind. The end goal would be to integrate this tool into larger public health studies that typically address the gender issue very quickly, with a simple binary question," concluded Cela.

This research by the UOC supports Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3, Good Health and Well-being, and 5, Gender Equality.

Reference article

Xavier Cela Bertran, Guille Peguero, Gemma Serral et al. "Understanding the relationship between gender and mental health in adolescence: the Gender Adherence Index (GAI)". European Child & Adolescent Psychiatry (2023). https://doi.org/10.1007/s00787-023-02150-7

UOC R&I

The UOC's research and innovation (R&I) is helping overcome pressing challenges faced by global societies in the 21st century by studying interactions between technology and human & social sciences with a specific focus on the network society, e-learning and e-health.

Over 500 researchers and more than 50 research groups work in the UOC's seven faculties, its eLearning Research programme and its two research centres: the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and the eHealth Center (eHC).

The university also develops online learning innovations at its eLearning Innovation Center (eLinC), as well as UOC community entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer via the Hubbik platform.