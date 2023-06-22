The role of carotenes

It's no secret that diet plays a key role in cardiovascular diseases. Carotenes are bioactive compounds found in yellow, orange and green fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, spinach, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet potatoes, broccoli, cantaloupes, bell peppers, mangoes, papayas, apricots, loquats and pumpkins. Carotenes are potentially capable of checking atherosclerosis. "However, the studies carried out to date have not been conclusive and it even appears that, when administered as a supplement, they have a prejudicial effect," explained Chiva Blanch.

The article looked at 200 people aged between 50 and 70 forming part of the DIABIMCAP cohort and recruited by the IDIBAPS Primary healthcare transversal research group, led by Antoni Sisó Almirall. The volunteers taking part in the study were analysed with regard to two parameters: the concentration of carotenes in the blood and, by means of ultrasound imaging, the presence of atherosclerotic plaques in the carotid artery.

"The study concludes that the greater the concentration of carotenes in the blood, the lesser the atherosclerotic burden, particularly in women. […] So, we can confirm that a diet rich in fruit and vegetables and thus in carotenes lowers the risk of suffering from cardiovascular diseases," said Chiva Blanch.

