Five keys to furthering research

The UOC researchers lay out a series of methodology-related recommendations for ensuring rigorous, representative and more valid research.

One core recommendation is to form groups that are more homogeneous in terms of cognitive ability, but more diverse as far as gender and other social factors are concerned. Some of the studies looked at in the review had only male participants.

They also recommend using blinding and randomization, i.e. well-blinded control groups and randomly assigned participants who are unaware of whether they are receiving treatment or not. In addition, they advise professionals to consider the possibility of splitting participants into groups where clinical dynamics differ as regards the duration and frequency of the same psychosocial intervention, in order to determine which option may be more effective. In this line, they also suggest implementing follow-up programmes that last at least a year to ascertain whether a one-off treatment is enough or if the treatment needs to be repeated over time to ensure its efficacy.

Finally, they call on researchers to establish international consensus on the tests for diagnosing ASD and the tools for assessing its progression in clinical research settings. According to Aymerich, "the use of standardized research methodologies will help to build international consensus around which diagnostic tools for clinical ASD research enable adequate cross-study comparisons."

The efficacy of psychosocial interventions in people with ASD

Autism spectrum disorder is a neurodevelopmental disorder. Its main symptom involves difficulties communicating and engaging in social interaction, although this varies depending on the severity of the condition. While the exact cause of ASD is still unknown, there is a strong genetic component. Evidence also shows that early diagnosis and prompt treatment of the difficulties mentioned can improve prognosis in terms of quality of life of patients and their families. It was for this reason that the AUTAPP project set out to systematically review the corpus of scientific evidence on the efficacy of psychosocial therapies, with a view to supporting clinical decision-making.

By analysing randomized controlled trials involving at least ten patients with ASD who were receiving some form of psychosocial therapy in a health centre as a primary intervention (and not as an adjunct to drugs or technological solutions), the researchers were able to draw several conclusions. For instance, they found that most of these studies (20 out of the 30 selected) addressed communication and social interaction, and that the target interventions, such as PEERS© and social skills training, were effective in improving the social interaction and communication skills of people with ASD. They also found that there were far fewer randomized controlled trials (only four) conducted to reduce the persistence of repetitive behaviours, and that interventions such as cognitive behavioural therapy and sensory integration therapy with sensory-motor stimulation did indeed lead to improvements.

The AUTAPP project, in which the UOC is involved, has received funding from the Institute of Health Carlos III – Spanish Ministry of Science and Innovation.

This UOC research project supports the Sustainable Development Goals ( SDGs ), namely SDG 3, Good Health and Well-being.

