A unique environment for nurturing ideas

In addition to being an entrepreneur involved in EduTECH Emprèn , Esteban Peñaherrera is a student on the doctoral programme in Education and ICT (E-learning) . He is undertaking his project, WIN, under the supervision of Llorenç Andreu , a professor in the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences at the UOC, who is the leader of the Cognition and Language Research Group ( GRECIL ), affiliated to the eHealth Center , and an expert on learning difficulties and language disorders. He took part in EduTECH Emprèn last year with the WIN project, and this year it was one of the eight SpinUOC finalists. It consists of an interactive video game to help children improve their oral skills. Thanks to two different models of artificial intelligence, it does not need handsets. The game is played with movements of the body and productions of speech.

"I came to the UOC to do my doctoral degree, but one of my priorities was to participate in EduTECH Emprèn and SpinUOC because I wanted to learn how to become an entrepreneur", said Peñaherrera. "It's been a marvellous experience, in which I've learned the essentials about how to create a business model, have strategies and perform a financial analysis. Now I know how to reach customers, how to advertise WIN, and how to sell it. I've also been able to incorporate many of the lessons learned into my doctoral degree".

After the UOC entrepreneurship programme, Peñaherrera now has a basic product that is viable for his video game, and during the second half of this year he will be carrying out the initial validation tests with his target audience of schoolchildren. "What I really want is for the child to get hooked on my game, to have fun, not to feel like they are in a classroom, but instead to feel like they're playing. At the same time, my aim is for WIN to produce good results and to help improve oral skills and reading levels".

Anna Domínguez's target audience for her eTrivium project could not be more different, but her business path does not greatly differ from Esteban Peñaherrera's. With its inclusive model of online training and learning adapted to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), eTrivium aims to enable the creation of collective intelligence by means of automated technology that helps SMEs to absorb all their personnel's knowledge and turn it into training programmes that foster the acquisition of new skills, in processes known as upskilling (or performance optimization) and reskilling (professional recycling), which are essential in these times of technological disruption and rapid changes in the markets.

"EduTECH Emprèn is a programme for companies with enterprise in their DNA. Having the support of an institution like the UOC gave us access to knowledge of the world of entrepreneurship which is strongly focused on the opportunities that online learning represents for individuals and companies", explained Anna Domínguez. "We were able to transfer much of what we learned in the programme to shape our plan for business and growth consistently and ambitiously".

Today, eTrivium, a project that was also chosen as one of the eight finalists of SpinUOC, and was one of those which accompanied the UOC at the last 4YFN start-ups exhibition at the Mobile World Congress, is growing, and is in the middle of a round of investments. "It's been an honour to be able to share sessions with top-level speakers and our concerns with the entire innovation and entrepreneurship team", added Domínguez. "The dynamism and friendliness which the team extended to us made it very easy to collaborate and learn throughout the programme".