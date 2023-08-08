So how does InSkin work?

The InSkin website lets people filter and categorize the skin care ingredients and products that can be purchased without a prescription. Health professionals can filter out or select ingredients from these products' formulation, and choose a brand, area of action and purpose (e.g. protection from the sun or healing).

"InSkin provides skin care product ingredient filtering that is simply not available with any other comparable tool," said Ferrer. "Imagine you're a doctor or a pharmacist and, after diagnosing a patient or client, you want to recommend skin and hair care products containing Vitamin D but no parabens or sulphates. By using InSkin's filters, you can find what you're looking for with just a click."

This means that professionals gain comprehensive insight into what's on offer in the market and can work with evidence-based information, enabling them to make swift, precisely targeted recommendations. What's more, the tool provides other features, such as the option to add a product to your favourites, consult previous recommendations or forward recommendations by email.

Skyscanner for skin care

InSkin is a tool that is useful not only for health professionals, but also for skin care laboratories, as they can raise their profile and obtain data on the demand for their products. "InSkin is Skyscanner for skin care. It works as an intermediary between laboratories and health professionals," said Ferrer.

"Our metrics provide skin care labs with data previously unavailable to them. These include which ingredients are filtered out by or most popular with health professionals. They also show how many visits are made to products and which are the most frequently recommended. This information is really valuable because it provides an in-depth picture of a brand's positioning compared with competitors and a better understanding of health professionals' needs."

This B2B model can also raise the profile of these skin care labs. "They have the chance to join a platform that, in the future, will have as its users dermatologists, allergists and pharmacists, professionals who work with and recommend their labs' products."

"Additionally, this platform gives them the opportunity to stand out, promote themselves and amend information on products as they are updated, in real time. So this makes it a kind of improved version of the Vademecum handbook," explained Ferrer.

What's next for InSkin

InSkin is an initiative co-founded by Paula Ferrer and Bet Genius, a graduate in Business Administration. The InSkin team also includes Félix Hernández (mathematician and programmer) and Mohamed Ben (a PhD in Computer Engineering and programmer). The team benefits from the support of Dr Esther Serra, a dermatologist at Barcelona's Hospital Sant Pau and Hospital Quirónsalud.

Their work is already at the beta stage and leverages partnerships with leading laboratories in the sector, such as La Roche Posay, Cantabria Labs, Avène, Vichy or Cerave. "The platform is already being used by its first users, and our chief goal is to promote the tool to achieve more", explained Ferrer. "We want to reach 200 doctors and 200 pharmacies, and start to sign official contracts with laboratories."

Right now, the team is also in contact with a pharmaceutical and medical news company. In addition to being a potential client, this could be one way of making the project known in the consumer health market (which, in Spain alone, has monthly sales of 50 million units and a turnover approaching €500 million). This goal is also helped by participating in SpinUOC.

"We've taken part in SpinUOC to make ourselves known and raise our profile in the industry and, above all, to help ensure that health professionals test us out and see the usefulness of this tool," said Ferrer. "We're really proud to have won the SpinUOC audience award. It provides recognition of our efforts and motivation. This kind of programme is of great help to entrepreneurs, and gives a boost and encouragement seeing that others also believe that the project is worthwhile."

This entrepreneurial project promotes UN Sustainable Development Goal 3, Good Health and Well-being .

