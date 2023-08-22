Taking advantage of satellite technology to make the work of livestock farmers easier and more comfortable is the aim of one of the eight finalists of this year's SpinUOC, the annual programme to promote entrepreneurship organized by the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC).

Moofind, a platform for use by extensive livestock farmers with real-time geolocation, aims to reduce farmers' workloads and cut their costs. It uses a collar linked to the platform to track the livestock and to monitor basic aspects of the animals' health. It also uses data from the global satellite network to identify the best pastures.

According to its creator, Roger Sánchez Güell, a student on the Master's Degree in Financial Management at the UOC who lives in Germany, the aim behind the project is to move towards smart grazing.

Roger Sánchez presenting Moofind at the SpinUOC 2023

Making the rural world more attractive

The platform, which is in the development phase, is a response to a common problem in many European countries: the numbers of young people who want to be livestock farmers is in decline, and population levels are falling in the rural world. "Today's livestock farmers lead lives in which they have little time to spare, as they have to take care of a lot of paperwork and they often have to travel around to keep an eye on their animals," explained Sánchez Güell. "We aim to make their work easier so that they have more time, and to make the profession appealing to more young people and not just a vocational choice," he added.

Extensive livestock farming has declined in both Europe and Spain over the last 20 years. This makes solutions to reverse this trend a very important issue. A lack of time, high levels of competitiveness in the market, and high costs for livestock farmers – which have been even higher since the rise in prices of fertilizers, gas and wheat due to the war in Ukraine – are among the problems that affect this sector. That is why tools such as Moofind, which aim to increase efficiency and productivity with the consequent cost and time savings, are becoming increasingly necessary.