Media agenda-setting

Using these newly engineered tools, the researcher was able to study how different information channels behave in relation to the same corruption scandal, such as the Cristina Cifuentes master's degree case or the Bárcenas affair. He found that they operate in a similar and synchronous manner, with the written press still maintaining an important role in the shaping of public opinion. More specifically, he showed that, in the current media ecosystem, front pages are a good summary of the previous day's agenda, rather than setting the most important issues of the day.

In this regard, the thesis points to a very strong presence of the media as discourse regulators on Twitter (X). Nearly half of all tweets pertaining to a corruption scandal (47% according to a conservative estimate) are directly related to the media, as they include links to news sites or have been posted by media outlets or their journalists.

Thus, while Twitter often succeeds in drawing attention to an issue not covered by the mainstream media, it is necessary for the media to cover it in order to amplify its reach and get it to more people.

Thanks to in-depth, longitudinal studies comparing media coverage to the barometers of the Spanish Centre for Sociological Research (CIS), Rey demonstrated that lengthening the media coverage of an issue over time affects public opinion, but that periods of very intense coverage by all media have an even greater impact, both in the short and long term.

A synchronized ecosystem

A detailed study looking at the coverage of a corruption scandal revealed a high degree of synchronization among all the channels examined (newspapers, television, Twitter and Google searches) when analysed on a day-to-day basis, as well as increasing synchronization throughout the day as each headline follows and learns what the others are doing.

"Major events leave a trace in the collective memory that has to do with the amount of information received," Rey explained after researching the short- and long-term impact of the media's agenda on public opinion and how newspaper front pages are perceived and forgotten.

The study of over a decade of media reporting on corruption has painted a picture of Spain's highly polarized and partisan media landscape, where coverage has to do with the ideology of the readers. "We have done our analyses and substantiated with data that the media cover the parties most voted for by their regular readers in a more favourable light," he said.

A key part of his thesis involved figuring out how to graphically present all this information, but he also underlined the importance of making the software developed and databases compiled available to other researchers for further studies down the line. "For me, this is how the scientific method should work."

Reference:

Open access doctoral thesis in the UOC's O2 repository:Rey Mazón, Pablo: Color of Corruption. Visual evidence of agenda-setting in a complex mass media ecosystem (08/05/23).

