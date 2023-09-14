Significant but insufficient progress at Spanish universities

According to the latest CYD Ranking, an indicator which measures the performance of the Spanish university system, 57% of Spanish universities have implemented sexual and reproductive health services or programmes. Hundreds of universities all over the world have adopted and introduced these sexual health programmes in the last decade. Although these services have made significant progress, there is still room for improvement.

The authors propose strategies such as implementing comprehensive sex education programmes at universities to encourage safe sexual behaviours. This includes creating spaces to discuss issues related to sexuality where accessible and confidential sexual and reproductive health services are always available to students.

The research team concluded the study by pointing out that digital technologies could be a crucial tool for reaching a wider and more diverse audience. As examples, they suggest using mobile applications designed in collaboration with young people and creating specific focus groups on messaging systems, in addition to campaigns combining audiovisual material designed collaboratively by young people for platforms such as TikTok or Instagram.

This UOC research supports Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3, Good Health and Well-being; 4, Quality Education; 5, Gender Equality; and 10, Reduced Inequalities.

Reference article:

Armayones Ruiz M., Pinto E. L., Figueroa O., Robles N., Prehn D. L. , Riquelme F. V. and Anselmi G. D. Barriers and facilitators for safe sex behaviors in students from Universidad de Santiago de Chile (USACH) through the COM-B model. In: BMC Public Health [online]. Vol. 23, no. 1, p. 677. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1186/s12889-023-15489-y

Press contact

Sònia Armengou Casanovas

sarmengouc@uoc.edu

+34 619 413 823

UOC R&I

The UOC's research and innovation (R&I) is helping overcome pressing challenges faced by global societies in the 21st century by studying interactions between technology and human & social sciences with a specific focus on the network society, e-learning and e-health.

Over 500 researchers and more than 50 research groups work in the UOC's seven faculties, its eLearning Research programme and its two research centres: the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and the eHealth Center (eHC).

The university also develops online learning innovations at its eLearning Innovation Center (eLinC), as well as UOC community entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer via the Hubbik platform.