Technological evolution, which has been affected greatly by recent developments in artificial intelligence and new ways of working, inevitably has an impact on the job market and workers' training needs. In its 2023 report on the future of employment, the World Economic Forum estimated that, on average, each worker will have to upgrade 44% of their skills in the next five years and six out of ten will need to undergo training by 2027. Although this will affect all kinds of organizations, it a particularly serious challenge for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) due to their restricted budgets and employee recruitment capabilities. Anna Domínguez, a participant in the Edutech Emprèn programme at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), and María de la Peña Sola have launched eTrivium, a new inclusive e-learning and online training solution tailored to SMEs. This was one of the projects short-listed for SpinUOC 2023, the UOC's annual entrepreneurship event organized by the Hubbik platform.

The two founding partners, who have over 25 years' experience in the training sector, know from their own experience that "the learning processes needed by SMEs are very different from those required by multinationals, and they need resources that are suited to their culture, their people and their budget," said Anna Dominguez.

She added that "we also realized that many people were being left behind when it came to training and developing their full potential because learning solutions failed to accommodate teams' diversity or learning needs".

In response to this panorama of technological transformation, eTrivium proposes a technological and methodological solution that aims to boost internal talent at SMEs: "Why look for knowledge elsewhere when it is our own people and our own teams who best know the business, our processes and our products? The aim of our platform is to help companies create, for example, training pathways leading to internal certifications so that anyone, regardless of conditions or preferences, can move forward in their career plans," said Domínguez.