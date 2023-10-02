Artificial intelligence: a blessing or a curse?

What's more important: learning or assessing?

The assessment process is perhaps everyone's main concern: how can we assess learning? Indeed, it can be difficult in an online environment, but it is also exactly why we need to modify the assessment methods we use, completely overhaul them or devise new ones. As Professor Sangrà said: "What concerns me more than the assessment issue is how to ensure our students learn. That's our mission: that's what we're required to do. Therefore, if AI helps our students learn more and better, assessing their learning should be a secondary concern. And we're not going to change a learning system if we don't change its assessment. I think this is probably the biggest challenge facing teaching institutions."

The field of education must rethink its learning methods and use technology to support that change. We are being forced by technological advances to change the traditional approaches that form the pillars of education, ranging from the content and curriculum to the assessment method. There are some things that it probably no longer makes sense to teach because they are now done by machines, while others have become more important and necessary to teach than before. "It makes no sense to continue teaching the same things and to teach and assess students as we did before, because society demands that we move forward, that we change and innovate in the methods we use, that we bring them up to date with the support of technology, because, no doubt, it will be an extremely valuable partner."

The education of the future can go beyond traditional limitations and open up the doors to a whole world of possibilities for each and every student, particularly bearing in mind that "there is a very important aspect, which is that AI tutors lack the emotional ability to empathize with students, something that – at least for now – remains the sole domain of humans. In other words, the emotional side will always be linked to people, and AI can help with other matters. However, I'd like to reiterate that a solution to this may be found in the future, as all these developments are changing quickly."

Is artificial intelligence a blessing or a curse?

Sangrà had a clear answer to this question: "It is, or will be, whatever we want it to be. It'll be a blessing if we're able to make the most out of it for the benefit of education, but it can also be a curse if we allow it to trample all over us or if we just go along with it. It'll be whatever we want it to be. But the issue is this: do we know what we want it to be? If we can reflect on this question and get an answer, I'm sure it can be a blessing in the end. But I can't give you a definitive answer just yet."