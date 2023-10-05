Universities are facing the challenge of increasing responsibilities in the assessment of their research and their staff members' academic careers. Institutions such as the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) are looking for a fairer and more responsible way to assess research based on a wide and diverse range of criteria and merits. In this spirit, last year the university joined the international Coalition for Advancing Research Assessment ( CoARA ), a European movement seeking to improve research evaluation. In addition, last semester it asked its teaching and research staff to help it assess its capabilities and internal preparation for adoption of the CoARA principles in its research assessment processes and to find out about its research staff's opinions and concerns before starting to design specific actions. The starting point was 2019, when the university approved its Open Knowledge Action Plan and signed the San Francisco Declaration (DORA), an international movement to promote quality-based research assessment.

According to Julie Wilson (associate dean for research at the Faculty of Economics and Business and researcher of the New Perspectives in Tourism and Leisure research group, NOUTUR), who is leading, together with Ciro Llueca (Deputy General Manager for Research and Knowledge Transfer) a group working on a reform plan for advancing research assessment, involving the research staff "has served to examine the need to modify our own research assessment practices. The questionnaire they were sent places importance on recognizing the diversity of research achievements – such as merits, profiles, tasks, careers and subject areas – as well as making a more responsible use of quantitative metrics to provide more context wherever and whenever necessary."

The analysis, which involved close to one hundred researchers, "illustrates our training and ability as an institution to assess research requests, projects and processes according to the principles of DORA and CoARA, as well, of course, as assessing teaching staff", said Julie Wilson. In fact, more than half the participating researchers already have some experience with broader methodologies – which take into account the diversity of research activities and their practices – although there are also many training needs and requests in this regard. The analysis also shows that we need, in some cases, to know more about current assessment processes and, in others, to promote greater transparency in relation to the criteria of some internal calls for proposals.

The UOC's questionnaire for teaching and research staff on the state of research assessment shows that the changes to be applied will require specific training and skills-acquisition to reduce possible conflicts of interest, including bringing in external assessors to reinforce the critical mass at the university.

The analysis also shows that there was a 'before' and an 'after' the signing of the CoARA agreement in December 2022 in terms of the UOC staff's perceptions of what the rest of the system would do. The teaching and research staff didn't know what university quality agencies – such as the National Agency for Quality Assessment and Accreditation of Spain (ANECA) and the Catalan University Quality Assurance Agency (AQU) – and other organizations such as the Conference of Rectors of Spanish Universities (CRUE) would do. According to the people responsible for the analysis, the organization of the Spanish chapter in CoARA, with the participation of most universities and the Spanish and Catalan quality agencies, among others, as well as the steps taken by the assessment agencies, help to understand that "changes are being considered throughout the system, not just individually".