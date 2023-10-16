Journal editors are in favour of open science but face barriers to its full implementation

The editors of Spanish scientific journals show a clear predisposition towards open science but still encounter barriers to applying the practices on which it is based. This is one of the main conclusions of the study " Perceptions regarding open science appraised by editors of scholarly publications published in Spain ", jointly led by Alexandre López Borrull , associate professor in the Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences and member of the GAME research group at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), and Remedios Melero, a researcher at the Institute of Agrochemistry and Food Technology (IATA) of the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC).

Open science is a movement that combines a range of practices to make scientific knowledge accessible to everyone and reusable by other researchers in order to increase information exchange and scientific collaborations for the benefit of society as a whole. This entails opening up the processes of creation, assessment and communication of scientific knowledge beyond the traditional scientific community, and "the editors of specialized journals can exert considerable influence by implementing or failing to implement editorial policies and guidelines that favour this process," López said.

The study was based on a survey of the editors of the scientific journals indexed in the Dulcinea directory, a project that aims to ascertain Spanish journals' editorial policies regarding access to their archives, exploitation rights and publication licences. According to the responses submitted by 420 editors of Spanish journals, their support for open science is clear, but this does not always translate into supportive actions due to concerns about the possible repercussions of fully implementing these methods.

The results show that 92% of journals are open access, which is one of the pillars of open science because it allows any user with internet access to access an article, read it, save it, use it and carry out data mining on it. Other open science practices, however, have much less support from editors. Only 16% of journals have a policy on the availability of underlying research data, and only a few provide clear guidelines on how to cite and make research datasets freely available.

In a similar proportion, only 15% of journals accept articles that have previously been submitted to a preprint repository. Preprints are scientific articles that are uploaded to a server without first being reviewed by other scientists or accepted by a journal, a practice that became particularly prevalent during the pandemic in order to accelerate the transfer of medicine and public health research. "Among other factors, this reluctance to allow preprints to be made available may be due to the fact that, due to a matter of metrics, editors want authors and readers to read and cite the content published in their journals," Melero said.