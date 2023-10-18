Moving towards an intersectional approach

For his thesis, Zamarreño analysed a sample of 52 equality plans in the province of Barcelona. Only one mentioned intersectionality at all, and "only theoretically in the introduction". Another four had data broken down by gender and nationality or disability, but did not present an intersectional perspective.

Zamarreño said: "None of the equality plans had comprehensively or consistently applied an intersectional perspective, which runs in stark contrast to the fact that the 2022 Equal Treatment Law urges them to do so. The disconnect between the two realities is evident. Creating a plan that unravels the full complexity of people is difficult and requires substantial financial and human resources, which is perhaps why there have been no serious attempts to address the issue so far in Spain."

Ten ways to reduce the vulnerability of women in the workplace

To move forward in this direction, Zamarreño studied the employment situation of foreign, racialized and lesbian women, as well as women with disabilities, in the province of Barcelona and developed a process for creating equality plans from an intersectional perspective. Below are ten of the measures he considers necessary to meet the needs expressed by the thirty women and six human resource managers that he interviewed:

1. Create a harassment protocol that provides for an aggravating circumstance in cases where people are in a situation of particular vulnerability.

that provides for an aggravating circumstance in cases where people are in a situation of particular vulnerability. 2. Penalize the sexualization of any person, as well as the exoticization of migrants and racialized people.

of any person, as well as the exoticization of migrants and racialized people. 3. Set up programmes to promote sisterhood among diverse women, such as the employee resource groups in the United Kingdom and the United States.

among diverse women, such as the employee resource groups in the United Kingdom and the United States. 4. Enable language courses for migrants, and validate the studies of overqualified foreign people more efficiently.

for migrants, and validate the studies of overqualified foreign people more efficiently. 5. Ensure that different types of women are represented across all work areas, not just in the most precarious and manual jobs, such as cleaning and care work.

across all work areas, not just in the most precarious and manual jobs, such as cleaning and care work. 6. Run empowerment programmes that help the most vulnerable women to recognize their potential, especially women with disabilities.

that help the most vulnerable women to recognize their potential, especially women with disabilities. 7. Create an inclusive written and visual language that features women of diverse backgrounds, and draw attention to them so that they may serve as role models for younger generations.

that features women of diverse backgrounds, and draw attention to them so that they may serve as role models for younger generations. 8. Provide spaces for LGBTI visibility and for people with disabilities.

and for people with disabilities. 9. Make improvements in the area of work-life balance , as the most vulnerable women struggle the most in this regard.

, as the most vulnerable women struggle the most in this regard. 10. Ensure that all employees are aware of the equality plan.

Zamarreño's proposal focuses on the intersection of vulnerabilities that affect the greatest number of people: gender, race or ethnicity, place of origin, disability and homosexuality. However, he calls for further research into as many vulnerabilities as possible, as well as the creation of equality plans that cover all the needs of the working population.

More specifically, he said: "People from rural areas, older people, trans people, people with mental disorders, people from disadvantaged social classes, people at risk of socio-economic exclusion or from single-parent families, among many others who experience serious employment difficulties."

Improvements on the horizon

Improving the conditions of women in vulnerable situations is impactful in numerous ways, including socially and economically. Treating these women with organizational fairness would mean a friendlier and more competitive business environment. Among other things, it would prevent situations involving physical and verbal violence, absences from work, lower employee productivity and issues that make it impossible for employees to work as a team.

Zamarreño said: "If we want a society and workplaces that are fair, equitable, and where all people have equal opportunities, we certainly need to implement an intersectional perspective in our equality plans. We mustn't overlook the talent of all these women whose needs are currently unknown and who are therefore unable to perform at their best."

Creating equality plans from an intersectional perspective would also mean bringing greater attention to those who live in situations of inequality and promoting cultural change. What do these women need in order to improve their situation? According to Zamarreño, they first and foremost need to be taken into account.

He said: "First, they need to be asked about their situation. Second, they need to be listened to; the academic, legislative and organizational systems need to consider what they have to say. Finally, they need their vulnerability to be explained and respected and resources to be allocated in a way that allows organizations to embrace intersectionality for themselves. And, as with almost everything else, there needs to be a will to treat this issue as a priority."

This UOC research project supports United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 5, Gender Equality and 8, Decent Work and Economic Growth.

