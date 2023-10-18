Digital competences: the most important area for improvement

This shortcoming is also perceived by students. For example, a 2020 European Commission survey concluded that higher education students across the European Union regarded online courses as being too similar to face-to-face ones, meaning that they felt that digital skills and competences are perceived as the most important area for improvement. One of the objectives of this project is to help improve education quality by assisting teachers in the challenge of creating and integrating digital materials into learning.

UOC project members include Sílvia Alcaraz Domínguez and Elena Barberà, who are e-learning specialists, alongside researchers from the university's Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences. Alcaraz Domínguez remarked that the initiative's mission was to "improve teachers' digital competences, specifically those associated with the creation of digital teaching resources". She added: "We've chosen to do so by means of a gamified online learning environment, which we regard as innovative and motivating for the teachers taking part."

The project will also create effective learning and teaching practices, collaboratively between the participating teachers and the project's researchers. One of the project's most important features is the introduction of gamification strategies and digital tools to complement teaching materials.

Although involved in all the project's areas, the UOC researchers are leading the one involving the design and development of the content of an online learning environment for teachers. "This content will come in different formats (text, video, reading, etc.) and will be integrated in the gaming system to provide a dynamic and meaningful learning experience," explained Alcaraz Domínguez.