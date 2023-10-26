Different pathways

According to the study, the difficulty of courses does not significantly affect female students' choices. However, what does affect them is the number of courses they still need to take (as a result of credit recognition) and the reality of the glass ceiling. In other words, they choose fewer courses aimed at gaining managerial positions and positions of responsibility within organizations, such as Information Systems. This choice is consistent with the difficulties often encountered by women in such positions.

Furthermore, the results of this research by the UOC reveal a clear difference between the chosen pathways of male and female students. Most women take the software engineering route, software, which focuses on creating solutions that can be applied to people's lives. Men tend to be more varied in their choices, although with an overall preference for Information Systems.

According to the researchers, "women tend to choose courses relating more to developing applications and user interaction, i.e., 'from the computer out', whereas men tend to prefer hardware and systems development, i.e., 'from the computer in'".

Breaking stereotypes

This study by the UOC debunks two myths: that women don't have the right skills to study Computer Engineering and that they don't enjoy programming. The authors of the study believe that highlighting this is key to promoting equality, diversity and innovation at university.

"Quantifying and identifying barriers, biases and disparities enables us to create a more inclusive environment with equal access opportunities for men and women. Furthermore, addressing gender differences helps establish models to be followed, propose policy changes, achieve global competitiveness and create a society that is fairer and more equitable," they said.

Likewise, the differences in technology programmes between men and women relate to values linked to gender roles that, according to Milagros Sáinz, research group leader at the IN3's Gender and ICT group (GenTIC), are transmitted to both men and women.

"The gender gap in science and technology programmes is a complex phenomenon whose origins are linked to the fact that our society is based on a set of values linked to gender roles and stereotypes that are transmitted to men and women through socialization processes that are different for each group," said Sáinz.

"Men are expected to be assertive, competitive and even aggressive, or to want to take an interest in objects. Women, on the other hand, are expected, for example, to properly express their feelings, take an interest in people and enjoy taking care of other members of society," she said.

This study by the UOC reveals the differences observed between men and women, but it does not examine in detail the reasons behind each group's decisions. It therefore leaves the door open to future research that will help clarify the causes of this inequality so that we can tackle and maybe even overcome them.

This research contributes to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 4. Quality Education, and 5. Gender Equality.

Related article

