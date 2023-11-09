Therapeutic applications of virtual reality

"In scientific research, virtual embodiment gives us many options for studying the relationships between our body and our senses or the brain," said Bourdin. "For example, in one of our most recent projects, we manipulated people's movements to alter what they were seeing in the virtual world. One of the things we discovered was that visual feedback is a dominant stimulus when it comes to establishing a person's perception of where they are and how their body is moving, even causing them to make a stronger muscular effort," he said. Outside the lab, this and other studies have also led to all kinds of therapeutic applications.

Putting yourself in the other person's shoes: from racism to abuse

As Seinfeld explained, "In one of the first virtual embodiment studies I was involved in, we put Caucasian people in a black person's body and saw how this could affect their implicit racism." Placing this avatar in a neutral or positive context tended to reduce the person's implicit racism. Negative social contexts, on the other hand, for example if they were rejected by the other avatars, usually led to higher levels of racism.

Seinfeld has also researched the use of virtual reality technology in rehabilitation therapy for people who have abused their partner or a child. The virtual embodiment experience designed for the study enabled abusers to see things from the victim's point of view and feel as if they were the ones at the receiving end of the violence. "This tool enabled us to work on their empathy. The results were quite positive: it improved subjects' ability to recognize certain emotions, which in turn triggered some very interesting dynamics in other processes of their therapy," she said.

Virtual reality, rehabilitation and phobias

Virtual embodiment is increasingly being used as a motor rehabilitation resource. In some cases, it is used to simply give patients access to a more pleasant, entertaining or motivating environment for their exercises. In others, virtual reality is used to encourage a greater effort or simulate better movement than that actually being achieved in order to reduce patient frustration.

Another common use is in cases of phantom limb syndrome, where a person can still feel a missing part of their body because their brain still has a physical representation of it. With virtual embodiment, these patients can see that limb again in a virtual environment, which has positive effects, such as reduced pain.

From a psychological point of view, virtual reality is also used to treat post-traumatic stress disorder and phobias. The benefit in this case is that the patient can be exposed to the stress trigger while retaining full control over the environment. So, for example, if a patient is scared of spiders, you can plan all kinds of interactions of varying intensities with virtual spiders, but with the ability to make them all disappear immediately if it becomes too hard for the patient.

"The great advantage of virtual reality, both in research and in therapy, is that you can define any situation that is useful for the scientist or therapist, which can range from stressful situations to moral dilemmas or existential issues, and test it. This is something that would be impossible in the real world," said Bourdin.

This research supports Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3: Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.

