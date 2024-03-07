Gastrodiplomacy: Korean kimchi and Japanese rice and fish

These factors include the gastronomic characteristics of each country and their influence on the food that athletes will find in the Olympic Village. "At Seoul 1988, the organizing committee used food to promote the country. It's a great example of gastrodiplomacy. Since then, kimchi has been known all over the world," Santabàrbara explained. In the case of Barcelona, however, the priority was to transform the city rather than promote Catalan or Spanish cuisine.

In another example, Japan was reluctant to consider its diet as appealing to athletes until the 1964 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, when its national women's volleyball team won the gold medal. "Their coach explained the athletes' diet, which consisted mainly of rice balls and fish. It changed the way people looked at Japanese food," he said.

From the Olympics to 20th-century history

Santabàrbara's in-depth analysis, which also covers aspects such as food supply, catering companies and sports supplements, reflects the changes that have taken place in society and in athletes' diets over the course of the 20th century. "Sports nutrition has moved from anecdote and myth to a well-established specialization based on scientific evidence. The Olympic Games are proof of this. At the beginning of the century, for example, protein was considered the single most important nutrient. By the mid-1940s, research had shown that it was carbohydrates that provided energy, and after the Second World War, their importance was taken into account at the Helsinki Olympics," he noted.

What's in store for Paris 2024?

Santabàrbara is now waiting to see whether the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, due to be held this summer, will meet the IOC's three main sports nutrition goals: focusing on local production and reducing the cost of transporting raw materials; applying clear policies to maximize food use and reduce waste; and promoting plant-based protein options. "In a couple of years' time, when we have the report, we will see how this has been achieved. We will also see how Paris has positioned its food and that of the country. And, above all, sustainability will be a challenge," said the researcher, who plans to continue his research on the subject.

According to Santabàrbara, major sporting events such as the Olympic Games "can contribute to social development, economic growth, health, education and environmental protection, especially if they form part of consistent and sustainable long-term policies at local, regional and national levels."

This UOC research contributes to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).