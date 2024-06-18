Twenty minutes a day to delay the effects of Alzheimer's

Studies have been published in leading scientific journals concerning the use of non-invasive neuromodulation for Alzheimer's, including in the Journal of Clinical Neurology in 2022 and in Aging Clinical and Experimental Research in 2020. According to figures from the Spanish Neurology Society, this disease affects more than 800,000 people in Spain. "And if we add those who suffer from other dementias and their caregivers, it has an impact on about three million people", calculated Juan Luis García Fernández , a member of the team and clinical neuropsychologist at the Barcelona Association of Relatives of People with Alzheimer's and Other Dementia (AFAB).

For this neurodegenerative disease, the first phase of the protocol with which the professionals in the UOC spin-off are working consists of 20 daily sessions lasting 20 minutes each, from Monday to Friday, for four weeks. "Like all interventions for these diseases, the sooner we do it the better. It doesn't work with Alzheimer's patients whose condition is very advanced, because the plasticity of the brain needs to be preserved to a certain extent; the neurons need to have some capacity to function," explained Muñoz Marrón.

"This technique keeps the neurons more active. It's like physical exercise. When you go to the gym every day and suddenly stop, it's much harder when you go back. What we're trying to do is to make the brain more active after a period of inactivity," said García Fernández.



Training health workers, advising centres and treating patients

"Our company transfers research to clinical practice," explained Elena Muñoz. "By creating the spin-off, we want to boost these techniques, which are backed by the most scientific evidence among the non-invasive neuromodulation techniques. What we've learned from the research, we can now take out into society. And the more people it's used on, the more research we can do on its effectiveness. We're looking for a snowball effect."

"Reducing motor and cognitive limitations after a stroke, helping to overcome depression or anxiety, and slowing down cognitive deterioration in Alzheimer's disease have a major impact on the quality of life of many people who can benefit from these techniques. And not only them, but also the people around them and their caregivers, as it improves and prolongs the independence of people affected by a disease like Alzheimer's for which there's still no cure," said García Fernández.

The UNNE Neurostimulation Institute will focus on three areas: training health professionals interested in applying non-invasive neuromodulation techniques in their work; providing advice and consultancy services to centres wishing to add these techniques to their portfolio of services; and providing personalized treatments for patients.



