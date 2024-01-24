In the novel Beirut, I Love You, Zena el Khalil depicts the violence of war and its lethal effect on the peoples and territories of Lebanon. In Cremation and On the Edge, Rafael Chirbes shows the two faces of predatory urban development and mass tourism on Valencia's Mediterranean coast: the splendid skyline of the coast, and its backyard – a wetland where the rubble from coastal developments and bodies expelled from history have washed up.

The Mediterranean is a region that suffers from numerous environmental problems. Those problems include the overexploited coastal resources, polluted aquifers, the deterioration of the region's ecosystems and the dumping of refuse. As a region, it is also very vulnerable to the effects of climate change, as confirmed by international reports such as those by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). In particular, this northern hemisphere region is suffering from an increase in heatwaves and droughts, and the sea is warming 20% more quickly than the global average, according to a report by the environmental organization WWF.

The environmental crisis is a complex phenomenon, as are the means used to convey its importance and scope. That is one of the starting points for Aina Vidal Pérez, a researcher in the Global Literary Studies group (GlobaLS) at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), in her thesis Global Mediterranean. Environmental poetics of the coast in the contemporary novel.

In her analysis of several contemporary works by authors including Zena el Khalil and Rafael Chirbes, Vidal examines the poetics driving the environmental destruction of the Mediterranean in the contemporary novel, and the extent to which this theme acquires value in the international literary market.

The Mediterranean, the central theme of the novels

When writing her thesis, Vidal analysed four main novels: Cremation and On the Edge, by Rafael Chirbes; Beirut, I Love You, by Zena el Khalil; and Earthly Remains, by Donna Leon, in addition to three secondary novels: L'enfant qui mesurait le monde, by Metin Arditi; Il vento porta farfalle o neve, by Francesco Aloe; and The Island of Missing Trees, by Elif Shafak.

"These novels present practices related to the movement of flows of capital and bodies, extractivist and genocidal neocolonialism, trafficking of waste and goods, and collusion between governments and corporate and mafia structures," said the researcher at GlobaLS, a group affiliated to the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and part of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities at the UOC.

She points out that in terms of aesthetics and ideology they use diverse narrative solutions and offer different critiques. What they have in common, Vidal concludes, is that in all of them "the Mediterranean transcends its mere condition as a space in which the action takes place, and establishes itself as a fundamental driving force in the construction of the narrative form."

These novels also appeal to a Mediterranean imaginary, with landscape, sociocultural and historical forms that are known internationally. When this 'Mediterranean-ness' is combined with more conventional green thinking, it creates a product that acquires value in the international literary market.

Sometimes, the novels themselves need not be convention, but the way in which they are promoted is. "The combination of this 'Mediterranean-ness' with a green discourse is a value for the international literary market, which can end up making even the most critical approaches to narrative conventional," explained Vidal.