The doctoral programme in Humanities and Communication trains students to research the social change phenomena that can be found in social practice and ideology. By studying new forms of social interaction, communication and artistic expression, our aim is to broaden our understanding of phenomena such as globalization, neocolonialism, inequalities, social movements and appropriation of technological innovations. This doctoral programme fosters an interdisciplinary, international approach to the study of these phenomena, which is also mirrored in the structure of the programme's research groups.

The faculty members who take part in this programme are aware that the knowledge created and access to it are inextricably linked with the way society is organized and power exercised, which inevitably makes these factors scenarios for conflict and inequality. Accordingly, our goal is to make available open, accessible formats and procedures for knowledge dissemination that help build a fairer and more sustainable world. In particular, we endorse and aspire to developing the concepts of open science, data commons and data sharing.

In a more specific sense, this doctoral programme aspires to train professionals endowed with a global, interdisciplinary, critical vision who will work in or influence the fields of culture and communication, understood as spheres for creation, public participation and economic production. The Doctoral School and the doctoral programme are equally dedicated to furthering the UOC's strategic goals. As such, they work to train global citizens and professionals, foster transdisciplinary outlooks and open knowledge with everyone and for everyone, and create environments that stimulate knowledge co-creation with other social agents with the goal of enhancing its impact. This programme's faculty also shares the transformational goals that are expressed in the sustainable development strategy. In general terms, before we can guarantee access to ownership of resources and technologies and foster resilience, we must understand the culture and social practices behind the contexts in which poverty and exclusion must be addressed. Thus, a large part of the research carried out by the participating groups focuses on subject areas associated with gender equality and fostering social and political inclusion, regardless of differences in age, gender, sexuality, disability, race, ethnic group, origin, religion, economic situation or any other condition. Mobility and migrations, along with the interest in protecting and safeguarding cultural heritage, are also topics shared by a large proportion of the research groups.

Learning to research

The UOC Doctoral School and this programme in Humanities and Communication offer students the possibility of taking part in the University's research groups and projects in the fields of humanities, social sciences and communication science. Working with the UOC's researchers, students acquire a global vision of the different fields of research related with their own research subject. And by assisting researchers in data collection and analysis and later in disseminating the results, students acquire the practical expertise of professional researchers. These research groups often work in collaboration with faculty members from the areas of linguistics, communication, literary studies, philosophy, history, sociology, anthropology and art. In general terms, the research projects apply a constructivist approach and preference is given to interpretative, hermeneutic and qualitative methods.

Official qualification

The UOC's Doctoral Programme of Humanities and Communication is a programme that has been approved by the Spanish Universities Council, and its implementation has been authorized by the Government of Catalonia, in accordance with current legislation.

The UOC's doctoral programmes have full academic validity throughout Spain; where such is the intention, they are qualifications to perform regulated professions, in accordance with the regulations applicable in each case. 

The certificates for these programmes are issued together with a Diploma Supplement (DS), providing details of what the student studied, their results, the professional competencies obtained and the qualification's level in the Spanish higher education system; the aim of this is to facilitate recognition of the qualification and promote students' and graduates' mobility within the European Higher Education Area (EHEA). 

In other countries, the validity of the official unive...

Doctoral Programme in Humanities and Communication

At the start of the research period of the doctoral programme, the UOC will map out a personalized learning pathway for each student taking into account his or her research skills and knowledge (particularly in terms of research methods) and research interests. This pathway may involve courses, seminars and other research training activities. If such activities are included on a student's personal learning pathway, they must be completed with a passing mark.

In order to gain the advanced training they require to complete their research project, students must complete the courses, subjects or activities that have been mapped out on their personal learning pathway during the research period of the doctoral programme.

The training offered during the organized research period comprises several training activities of varying types, durations, timings and objectives. These are structured into five blocks: methodological courses, thematic research seminars, bridging cours...

Table summarizing the training blocks offered during the organized research period:

Type of training activityDurationTeaching  modeTimingCompulsory or optional
Bridging coursesOne semesterOnline1st year (1st or 2nd semester)Compulsory
Optional coursesOne semesterOnline1st year (1st or 2nd semester)Optional
Research, transfer and entrepreneurship coursesOne semesterOnlineDuring the research periodOptional
Workshops10 hoursOnlineDuring the research periodOptional
Research seminarOne yearOn-siteDuring the research periodCompulsory1
Training seminarsN/AOn-siteDuring the research periodCompulsory1

1Activities aimed at full-time doctoral students studying on-site.
The inclusion of courses, seminars and activities on students' learning pathways will depend on their prior research training and experience, as well as on the specific field or subject addressed in their research project.

Bridging courses

Students' learning pathways may include bridging courses. These bridging courses are based on the specific training needs associated with the entry requirements and are assigned by the Doctoral Degree Academic Committee.

Research Design in Social Sciences

The Research Design in Social Sciences course lasts one semester and is taught in English using the UOC's usual e-learning process. It provides advanced training in research methodology in some of the fields in which the research project is being conducted.

This course is compulsory. All students must enrol on it and pass it during the first semester. In special cases, the doctoral programme's Academic Committee may exempt students from taking it when, during the admission period, they submit proof of having completed this training beforehand and have already finished their thesis plan.

English

If, for example, the student does not have the required B2 level of Englis...

In any event, to complete the doctoral studies, we recommend that students achieve a C1 level of English, which can also be achieved through the English C1.1 and English C1.2 courses.

Courses

Students' learning pathways may include optional courses. The decision to include courses of this type is made by the doctoral programme's Academic Committee based on the specific training needs as per the admission requirements. This may include courses from the University's master's degrees, especially for students from outside the European Higher Education Area. If included, students must complete them with a passing mark during the first academic year of their doctoral programme.

The Interdisciplinary Analysis of the Network Society course, taught by professor Manuel Castells, provides particularly useful information for the data analysis stage of research, which is why we recommend that students wait until the 4th semester of their doctoral programme to take it.

TimingSubjectsECTS creditsType
...

Research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses

The UOC also offers research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses in English aimed at students, researchers and faculty to foster research in scientific, academic and business fields.

Research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses can be recognized as free elective credits on bachelor's degree courses. If you are studying a doctoral degree at any university and have obtained a competitive grant, you can also study it as part of your training resources.

You can check all the courses in the website: https://studies.uoc.edu/en/doctoral-programmes

Research seminar

Throughout the organized research period, students are expected to participate actively in the doctoral research seminar, whether on-site (if they are studying full-time) or online.

The aim of the doctoral research seminar is for doctoral students, professors and other UOC researchers to come together to discuss research projects (whether in progress or completed). Visiting lecturers and other invited experts will also give presentations on subjects of interest to the students.

 

Academic participation activities

This concept includes participation in all types of activities typically carried out by professional scientists and considered inherent to researcher training. These include presenting papers at conferences, going on research stays, publishing scientific articles and organizing academic activities. Presenting papers at conferences and publishing scientific articles during the doctoral programme are considered compulsory.

Itinerary and duration

The maximum duration of studies will be three years for full-time students and five years for part-time students, counted from the date of admission to the programme until the doctoral thesis is presented. This period does not include maternity or paternity leave, or any long-term sick leave deemed necessary by the Academic Committee.

The Academic Committee may authorize the extension of these periods, subject to the legally stipulated maximum periods, in specific circumstances defined for each doctoral programme.

After enrolling in the programme, each doctoral student will be given a personalized activity document. This document specifies all the activities set by the Academic Committee for the doctoral student's development.

By the end of the first year, doctoral students must write a research plan that includes the methodology to be used and objectives to be pursued, as well as the means and timetable for completing the thesis.

The Academic Committee will conduct an annual assessment of each doctoral student's research plan and activity document, which will be considered together with reports from the tutor and thesis supervisor. This research plan must receive a positive assessment for the doctoral student to continue in the programme.

Over the course of the programme, each doctoral student must successfully complete the specific training activity (basic, thematic and methodological seminars) stipulated in his/her personalized pathway. In the first year of the programme, doctoral students must also write a research plan and have it approved.

 

Activities in the organized research period in face-to-face teaching modeCompletion date

Selection and admission

  • Personal interview (in person or over the phone)
  • Results of the admission process
  • Acceptance
February to March -  year 0

Admission

  • Assignment of the doctoral tutor
  • Assignment of a personalized pathway
June - year 0

1st year - 1st semester

  • Completion of courses and activities included on the personalized pathway
  • Participation in the doctoral research seminar
  • Signing of the doctoral candidate agreement
September to February - year 1

1st year - 2nd semester

  • Completion of courses and activities included on the personalized pathway
  • Participation in the doctoral research seminar
  • Drafting of the research plan
  • Elaboration of the document for renewal of the grant by the Thesis Supervisor
  • Assessment of the research plan by the doctoral programme's Academic Committee
February to July - year 1

2nd year

  • Elaboration the record of activities
  • Participation in the PhD Seminar 1
  • Elaboration of the document for renewal of the grant by the Thesis Supervisor
  • Annual progress assessment by the doctoral programme's Academic Committee
  • Preparation of the doctoral thesis
September to July - year 2

3rd year

  • Completion of the doctoral thesis
  • Preliminary assessment of the doctoral thesis by the doctoral programme's Academic Committee
  • Submission of the thesis and registration for the oral examination
  • Oral examination on the doctoral thesis
September to July - year 3

Activities in the organized research period in distance teaching modeCompletion date

Selection and admission

  • Personal interview (in person or over the phone)
  • Results of the admission process
  • Acceptance

February to March -  year 0

Admission

  • Assignment of the doctoral tutor
  • Assignment of a personalized pathway

June - year 0

1st year - 1st semester

  • Completion of courses and activities included on the personalized pathway
  • Signing of the doctoral candidate agreement

September to February - year 1

1st year - 2nd semester

  • Completion of courses and activities included on the personalized pathway
  • Drafting of the research plan
  • Assessment of the research plan by the doctoral programme's Academic Committee

February to July - year 1

2nd year and consecutive years

  • Elaboration the record of activities
  • Participation in the PhD Seminar 1 (2nd year)
  • Participation in the PhD Seminar 2 (4rd year)
  • Annual progress assessment by the doctoral programme's Academic Committee
  • Preparation of the doctoral thesis

September to July - year 2, 3 and 4rd

5rd year

  • Completion of the doctoral thesis
  • Preliminary assessment of the doctoral thesis by the doctoral programme's Academic Committee
  • Submission of the thesis and registration for the oral examination
  • Oral examination on the doctoral thesis

September to July - year 5

Research lines

Doctoral Programme in Humanities and Communication

Academic team

  • David Masip Rodó

    PhD in Computer Engineering (UAB). He teaches courses on artificial intelligence, infographic, computer vision and business intelligence. He is currently the director of the UOC Doctoral School. His research focuses on the study of computer vision algorithms dedicated to the analysis of human behaviour, facial perception and object and scene recognition.

Doctoral Programme in Humanities and Communication

Access requirements

General requirements

In order to be eligible for the doctoral programme, the candidate must meet the general requirements of the UOC and the specific requirements of the programme.

First, you must prove that you are in one of the following cases:

  • Hold an official Spanish undergraduate degree, or equivalent, and a university master's degree, or equivalent, and have passed at least 300 ECTS credits in all of these two courses.
  • Hold an official Spanish university degree, corresponding to previous university teaching regulations, and have passed a minimum of 300 ECTS credits in all official university studies, of which at least 60 must be at master's level.
  • Holding an official university degree from a country that is part of the European Higher Education Area (EHEA) that enables access to official master's degrees, and having passed a minimum of 300 ECTS credits in all official university studies, of which at least 60 must be at master's level.
  • Ho...

  You may also demonstrate your linguistic competency in English by means of another official certificate that proves you have a level equivalent to or higher than the one required. You can consult this equivalency table to see examples of certificates that correspond to these levels.

Candidates for the doctoral programme who do not reach the required level will be given the opportunity to access the doctoral programme with a B1 level if they undertake to attain a B2 level before completing the research plan at the end of the first year. According to regulations, if the student does not attain this level, the research plan cannot be approved.

The UOC's Centre for Modern Languages offers English courses to attain the minimum level required for admission into the different doctoral programmes.

The UOC offers an online English language proficiency test, which can be accessed via this link, to accredit your knowledge of English. A score of between 72 and 94 accredits a level corresponding to B2 as defined by the CEFR. When taking this test, you must specify the code that corresponds to the UOC (Universitat Oberta de Catalunya): 4418. This code does not exempt the student from paying the corresponding exam cost and fees.

If you apply for a UOC grant, you must accredit a level equal to or higher than B2 from the time of application. For other grants, financial aid or research contracts, please consult the terms and conditions and requirements for each case (level of English and part-time or full-time format).

Admission documents

If you apply for admission to the UOC's Doctoral Programme in Humanities and Communication, you must submit the following documentation:

- A photocopy of your DNI, NIE or passport.

- A letter of motivation/presentation in which the candidate makes a brief presentation of his/her career as well as the specific motivations that underpin his/her application, a description of his/her research interests, as well as a brief concrete research proposal (maximum 5 pages) and prepared with the future research group or thesis supervisor that must host it.

- A letter of endorsement from a UOC professor or researcher who is a doctor in which he/she explains his/her interest in the project and in eventually directing the student's doctoral thesis, which must be identified by name and surname

- Curr...

In the case of university degrees obtained in higher education systems outside the European Higher Education Area (EHEA) and not homologated, it is necessary to authentication of the university degree through diplomatic channels (or, where appropriate, through the Hague Convention Apostillary). When the certificates, qualifications and academic records are not written in an official language of The Spanish State or in English, it is necessary to accompany the documentation with the sworn translation into Catalan, Spanish or English. Failure to submit this documentation or the fact that the data it contains does not match what has been exposed in the application may result in the non-admission to the doctoral programme.

Once the access documentation has been reviewed and your application accepted, admission to the doctoral programme is conditional on the presentation of the official documentation. 

Evaluation criteria

Applying for admission to the doctoral programme or for the doctoral grants programme are two separate things, but both processes use the same registration form. Applications for admission to the programme are assessed using the criteria established in the doctoral programme's official specifications, as published both in the Spanish Government's Official Gazette and on the UOC's website. Whereas applications for the grants programme are assessed using the criteria established in the call for applications, and each programme assesses the applications taking into account specific criteria to classify them.

Nevertheless, both processes use the same rubric. This table has the rubric and a description of how the Humanities and Communication doctoral programme's Academic Committee processes the applications.

Assessment rubric for applicants for admission and the grants programme

Calendar

1 December 2022: Start of the call for applications for access and admission to doctoral programmes.

12 February 2023: End of the call for applications for access and admission to doctoral programmes.

15 February 2023: Publication of the provisional lists of applications to be assessed. The lists will be published on the Doctoral School website.

16 February to 25 February 2023: Period for appeals of the applications to be evaluated.

27 Fe...

Doctoral Programme in Humanities and Communication

Request access

Apply for the Welcome and Information Service is a free, no-obligation procedure that provides you with a user name and password that will allow you to enter the UOC's Virtual Campus, from where you will be able to:

1.    Contact experts who will help you settle any doubts you may have about applying.
2.    Consult the Campus Secretary's Office for information about the programme of studies, enrolment prices, documentation, etc.

Access requirements

Before requesting access, check that you meet the requirements for the programme you want to be admitted to.

Access form

On the access form, you must give your personal details and the educational level you have attained.

Access Documentation

You will find a list of the documentation you need when you request access and can consult the Campus Secretary's Office.

Virtual campus

After you have requested access, you will receive a user name and password that will allow you to access the Virtual Campus, where you will find all the information and resources you may need.

Researcher

You will find the information to contact the lead researcher in the "research lines" section. The researcher can provide support for preparing your application and will be your sponsor, if he or she agrees. Once you have been admitted to the programme, he or she will advise and guide you in choosing courses, in accordance with your prior academic background, your interests and the amount of time you have.

Virtual Secretary's Office

There is a Procedure on the Campus where you can consult and manage all academic matters, such as viewing the programme of studies, payment options or the discounts available. 

You can complete the admission form the virtual campus Procedures / Doctoral programme admission documentation, where you will have to give your academic details, whether you want to apply for a grant and the research line you are interested in. 

You must submit an enrolment proposal after having chosen the courses you want to follow during the semester, which your tutor will analyse so that you can complete enrolment with his or her counselling. It is a step prior to completing enrolment.

Having completed the previous step, you must attach the documentation in the same section. You can see which documentation you must attach in the corresponding section within Procedures / Doctoral programme admission documentation.

When you have completed all the steps, the doctoral programme's academic committee will assess the applications that have been submitted. 

If you pass the first phase of the admission process, you will receive notification confirming that you have entered the second phase and a telephone interview will be scheduled.

If you pass the second phase of the admission process, you will receive notification to confirm that you have been admitted. You will have a maximum of one month (counting from the admission notification) to confirm your acceptance of the place on the doctoral programme; if this confirmation from you is not received, you will not be admitted to the programme.

It is at this point that you will be able to complete enrolment, choosing your preferred payment option from among those available. If you are eligible for any of the discounts stated in the Price Decree, you will have to submit the appropriate documentation, following the instructions given by the virtual Secretary's Office.

Remember that once you have enrolled, you will have ten days to send the admission documentation.

The Government of Catalonia establishes the public prices for credits and other academic services charged by public universities in Catalonia and the UOC. You can consult the prices in Decree 125/2023, of June 28th.

The fees will be those applicable when enrolment is completed. Subject to annual revisions.

Price and enrolment Fees
Price per credit
32,28€/cr*
Price per learning resources credit
15,16€/cr*
Biannual Fees
Fee for supervision, tutorship and continous assessment of the doctoral thesis
200,56€
Fee for the management of your record
54,54€
Fee for learning support services
101,47€
Fees
Fee for requesting your certificate
218,15€
Fee for oral examination and defence of the doctoral thesis
156,87€
Fee for requesting your record
54,54€
