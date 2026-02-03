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Doctoral programme in Humanities and Communication

Presentation

The doctoral programme in Humanities and Communication trains students to research the social change phenomena that can be found in social practice and ideology. By studying new forms of social interaction, communication and artistic expression, our aim is to broaden our understanding of phenomena such as globalization, neocolonialism, inequalities, social movements and appropriation of technological innovations. This doctoral programme fosters an interdisciplinary, international approach to the study of these phenomena, which is also mirrored in the structure of the programme's research groups.

The faculty members who take part in this programme are aware that the knowledge created and access to it are inextricably linked with the way society is organized and power exercised, which inevitably makes these factors scenarios for conflict and inequality. Accordingly, our goal is to make available open, accessible formats and procedures for knowledge dissemination that help build a fairer and more sustainable world.

The doctoral programme in Humanities and Communication trains students to research the social change phenomena that can be found in social practice and ideology. By studying new forms of social interaction, communication and artistic expression, our aim is to broaden our understanding of phenomena such as globalization, neocolonialism, inequalities, social movements and appropriation of technological innovations. This doctoral programme fosters an interdisciplinary, international approach to the study of these phenomena, which is also mirrored in the structure of the programme's research groups.

The faculty members who take part in this programme are aware that the knowledge created and access to it are inextricably linked with the way society is organized and power exercised, which inevitably makes these factors scenarios for conflict and inequality. Accordingly, our goal is to make available open, accessible formats and procedures for knowledge dissemination that help build a fairer and more sustainable world. In particular, we endorse and aspire to developing the concepts of open science, data commons and data sharing.

In a more specific sense, this doctoral programme aspires to train professionals endowed with a global, interdisciplinary, critical vision who will work in or influence the fields of culture and communication, understood as spheres for creation, public participation and economic production. The Doctoral School and the doctoral programme are equally dedicated to furthering the UOC's strategic goals. As such, they work to train global citizens and professionals, foster transdisciplinary outlooks and open knowledge with everyone and for everyone, and create environments that stimulate knowledge co-creation with other social agents with the goal of enhancing its impact. This programme's faculty also shares the transformational goals that are expressed in the sustainable development strategy. In general terms, before we can guarantee access to ownership of resources and technologies and foster resilience, we must understand the culture and social practices behind the contexts in which poverty and exclusion must be addressed. Thus, a large part of the research carried out by the participating groups focuses on subject areas associated with gender equality and fostering social and political inclusion, regardless of differences in age, gender, sexuality, disability, race, ethnic group, origin, religion, economic situation or any other condition. Mobility and migrations, along with the interest in protecting and safeguarding cultural heritage, are also topics shared by a large proportion of the research groups.

Learning to research

The UOC Doctoral School and this programme in Humanities and Communication offer students the possibility of taking part in the University's research groups and projects in the fields of humanities, social sciences and communication science. Working with the UOC's researchers, students acquire a global vision of the different fields of research related with their own research subject. And by assisting researchers in data collection and analysis and later in disseminating the results, students acquire the practical expertise of professional researchers. These research groups often work in collaboration with faculty members from the areas of linguistics, communication, literary studies, philosophy, history, sociology, anthropology and art. In general terms, the research projects apply a constructivist approach and preference is given to interpretative, hermeneutic and qualitative methods.

Competencies

The doctoral programme develops the following basic competencies (as per Spain's Royal Decrees RD 99/2011 and RD 576/2023):

C1. Systematic understanding of a field of study and mastery of the research skills and methods related to this field.

C2. Conceiving, designing or creating, putting into practice and adopting a substantial research or creation process.

C3. Contributing to expanding the frontiers of knowledge through original research.

C4. Developing a critical analysis and assessment and synthesizing new and complex ideas.

C5. Communicating with the academic and scientific community and with society in general regarding the student's areas of knowledge, employing the formats and languages habitually used in their international scientific community.

C6. Fostering scientific, technological, social, artistic or cultural progress in a knowledge-based society, in academic and professional settings.

C7. Fostering open science and citizen science (in accordance with Article 12 of Spain's Organic Law 2/2023, of 22 March) so as to contribute to the status of scientific knowledge as a common good, with assessment of the doctoral student's performance of interdisciplinary activities relating to the different aspects of open science and citizen science, and the development of skills in both disciplines through microcredentials or similar.

Admission profiles

The PhD programme in Humanities and Communication is for people who have university qualifications in any arts or social sciences discipline and are seeking to complete their understanding of their field of knowledge and make new contributions to it. This may be in terms of interpreting reality or artistic expression, ways of thinking and values, historical sequences of events or forms of intervention in art or communication.

Career opportunities

This programme seeks to develop the following social and professional profiles:

Professionals in the fields of cultural creation, production and programming: cultural facilitators, managers and programmers; creators and scriptwriters; theatre and film directors; communication and culture consultants; musealization process and memory management designers; political consultants; art, film and literary critics , etc.

Communication professionals: specialist journalists and department editors, media programmers and copywriters, content and corporate communication managers, and audiovisual media producers.

Professional critics: literary, film or art critics.

Specialist teaching and research professionals: university teaching staff, academic researchers, market researchers in culture- and art-related sectors.

Official qualification

The UOC's Doctoral Programme of Humanities and Communication is a programme that has been approved by the Spanish Universities Council, and its implementation has been authorized by the Government of Catalonia, in accordance with current legislation.

The UOC's doctoral programmes have full academic validity throughout Spain; where such is the intention, they are qualifications to perform regulated professions, in accordance with the regulations applicable in each case. 

The certificates for these programmes are issued together with a Diploma Supplement (DS), providing details of what the student studied, their results, the professional competencies obtained and the qualification's level in the Spanish higher education system; the aim of this is to facilitate recognition of the qualification and promote students' and graduates' mobility within the European Higher Education Area (EHEA). 

In other countries, the validity of the official university qualifications issued by the UOC will depend on each specific country's education laws.

Official qualification


The UOC's Doctoral Programme of Humanities and Communication is a programme that has been approved by the Spanish Universities Council, and its implementation has been authorized by the Government of Catalonia, in accordance with current legislation.

The UOC's doctoral programmes have full academic validity throughout Spain; where such is the intention, they are qualifications to perform regulated professions, in accordance with the regulations applicable in each case. 

The certificates for these programmes are issued together with a Diploma Supplement (DS), providing details of what the student studied, their results, the professional competencies obtained and the qualification's level in the Spanish higher education system; the aim of this is to facilitate recognition of the qualification and promote students' and graduates' mobility within the European Higher Education Area (EHEA). 

In other countries, the validity of the official university qualifications issued by the UOC will depend on each specific country's education laws.

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    23 Sep 2027

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  • Admission to the welcome area: March 10, 2026

  • Languages: English, Spanish, Catalan

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Programme quality

The quality of this degree programme is endorsed by the Catalan University Quality Assurance Agency (AQU), which ensures that rigorous standards, including those demanded by the EHEA, are met.

AQU quality seal

Catalan University Quality Assurance Agency

Doctoral programme in Humanities and Communication

Programme of study

Study plan

At the start of the research period of the doctoral programme, the UOC will map out a personalized learning pathway for each student taking into account his or her research skills and knowledge (particularly in terms of research methods) and research interests. This pathway may involve courses, seminars and other research training activities. If such activities are included on a student's personal learning pathway, they must be completed with a passing mark.

In order to gain the advanced training they require to complete their research project, students must complete the courses, subjects or activities that have been mapped out on their personal learning pathway during the research period of the doctoral programme.

The training offered during the organized research period comprises several training activities of varying types, durations, timings and objectives. These are structured into five blocks: methodological courses, thematic research seminars, bridging courses, complementary research-oriented training activities and a doctoral research seminar.

Study plan


At the start of the research period of the doctoral programme, the UOC will map out a personalized learning pathway for each student taking into account his or her research skills and knowledge (particularly in terms of research methods) and research interests. This pathway may involve courses, seminars and other research training activities. If such activities are included on a student's personal learning pathway, they must be completed with a passing mark.

In order to gain the advanced training they require to complete their research project, students must complete the courses, subjects or activities that have been mapped out on their personal learning pathway during the research period of the doctoral programme.

The training offered during the organized research period comprises several training activities of varying types, durations, timings and objectives. These are structured into five blocks: methodological courses, thematic research seminars, bridging courses, complementary research-oriented training activities and a doctoral research seminar. Some of these training activities, such as those that make up the methodological courses, thematic research seminars and the doctoral research seminar, are divided into two areas: the information and knowledge society, and network and information technologies.

 

 

Courses

Students' learning pathways may include optional courses. The decision to include courses of this type is made by the doctoral programme's Academic Committee based on the specific training needs as per the admission requirements. This may include courses from the University's master's degrees, especially for students from outside the European Higher Education Area. If included, students must complete them with a passing mark during the first academic year of their doctoral programme.

CoursesCredits ECTSTypology
Research Design in Social Science5Mandatory
Advanced Qualitative Methods in Knowledge Society Research5Optativa
Advanced Quantitative Methods in Knowledge Society Research5Optativa

Research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses

The UOC also offers research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses in English aimed at students, researchers and faculty to foster research in scientific, academic and business fields.

Research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses can be recognized as free elective credits on bachelor's degree courses. If you are studying a doctoral degree at any university and have obtained a competitive grant, you can also study it as part of your training resources.

You can check all the courses in the website: https://studies.uoc.edu/en/doctoral-programmes

Research seminar

Throughout the organized research period, students are expected to participate actively in the doctoral research seminar, whether on-site (if they are studying full-time) or online.

The aim of the doctoral research seminar is for doctoral students, professors and other UOC researchers to come together to discuss research projects (whether in progress or completed). Visiting lecturers and other invited experts will also give presentations on subjects of interest to the students.

 

Academic participation activities

This concept includes participation in all types of activities typically carried out by professional scientists and considered inherent to researcher training. These include presenting papers at conferences, going on research stays, publishing scientific articles and organizing academic activities. Presenting papers at conferences and publishing scientific articles during the doctoral programme are considered compulsory.

Itinerary and duration

The maximum duration of studies will be four years for full-time students and seven years for part-time students, counted from the date of admission to the programme until the doctoral thesis is presented. This period does not include maternity or paternity leave, or any long-term sick leave deemed necessary by the Academic Committee.

The Academic Committee may authorize the extension of these periods, subject to the legally stipulated maximum periods, in specific circumstances defined for each doctoral programme.

After enrolling in the programme, each doctoral student will be given a personalized activity document. This document specifies all the activities set by the Academic Committee for the doctoral student's development.

By the end of the first year, doctoral students must write a research plan that includes the methodology to be used and objectives to be pursued, as well as the means and timetable for completing the thesis.

The Academic Committee will conduct an annual assessment of each doctoral student's research plan and activity document, which will be considered together with reports from the tutor and thesis supervisor. This research plan must receive a positive assessment for the doctoral student to continue in the programme.

Over the course of the programme, each doctoral student must successfully complete the specific training activity (basic, thematic and methodological seminars) stipulated in his/her personalized pathway. In the first year of the programme, doctoral students must also write a research plan and have it approved.

 

Activities in the organized research period in face-to-face teaching modeCompletion date

Selection and admission

  • Personal interview (in person or over the phone)
  • Results of the admission process
  • Acceptance
February to March -  year 0

Admission

  • Assignment of the doctoral tutor
  • Assignment of a personalized pathway
June - year 0

1st year - 1st semester

  • Completion of courses and activities included on the personalized pathway
  • Participation in the doctoral research seminar
  • Signing of the doctoral candidate agreement
September to February - year 1

1st year - 2nd semester

  • Completion of courses and activities included on the personalized pathway
  • Participation in the doctoral research seminar
  • Drafting of the research plan
  • Elaboration of the document for renewal of the grant by the Thesis Supervisor
  • Assessment of the research plan by the doctoral programme's Academic Committee
February to July - year 1

2nd year

  • Elaboration the record of activities
  • Participation in the PhD Seminar 1
  • Elaboration of the document for renewal of the grant by the Thesis Supervisor
  • Annual progress assessment by the doctoral programme's Academic Committee
  • Preparation of the doctoral thesis
September to July - year 2

3rd year

  • Completion of the doctoral thesis
  • Preliminary assessment of the doctoral thesis by the doctoral programme's Academic Committee
  • Submission of the thesis and registration for the oral examination
  • Oral examination on the doctoral thesis
September to July - year 3

Activities in the organized research period in distance teaching modeCompletion date

Selection and admission

  • Personal interview (in person or over the phone)
  • Results of the admission process
  • Acceptance

February to March -  year 0

Admission

  • Assignment of the doctoral tutor
  • Assignment of a personalized pathway

June - year 0

1st year - 1st semester

  • Completion of courses and activities included on the personalized pathway
  • Signing of the doctoral candidate agreement

September to February - year 1

1st year - 2nd semester

  • Completion of courses and activities included on the personalized pathway
  • Drafting of the research plan
  • Assessment of the research plan by the doctoral programme's Academic Committee

February to July - year 1

2nd year and consecutive years

  • Elaboration the record of activities
  • Participation in the PhD Seminar 1 (2nd year)
  • Participation in the PhD Seminar 2 (4rd year)
  • Annual progress assessment by the doctoral programme's Academic Committee
  • Preparation of the doctoral thesis

September to July - year 2, 3 and 4rd

5rd year

  • Completion of the doctoral thesis
  • Preliminary assessment of the doctoral thesis by the doctoral programme's Academic Committee
  • Submission of the thesis and registration for the oral examination
  • Oral examination on the doctoral thesis

September to July - year 5

Research lines

More information
Doctoral programme in Humanities and Communication

Academic team

Doctoral School Management

  • Ferran Adelantado Freixer

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Doctoral programme in Humanities and Communication

Call for applications

General requirements

To be admitted to the doctoral programme, applicants must meet both the general requirements stipulated by the UOC and the programme's specific requirements.

First of all, students must submit proof of meeting one of the following sets of requirements:

  • Hold an official Spanish bachelor's degree (or equivalent) and an official university master's degree (or equivalent), having passed at least 300 ECTS credits in the two degree courses.
  • Hold an official Spanish university degree that was issued under a former university education system (a licenciatura, arquitectura or ingeniería degree) and corresponds to level 3 of the MECES (Marco español de cualificaciones para la educación superior) framework.
  • Hold an official university degree that was issued in a European Higher Education Area (EHEA) country, entitles the holder to admission to doctoral studies in that country, and corresponds to level 7 of the European Qualifications Framework (EQF).

General requirements


To be admitted to the doctoral programme, applicants must meet both the general requirements stipulated by the UOC and the programme's specific requirements.

First of all, students must submit proof of meeting one of the following sets of requirements:

  • Hold an official Spanish bachelor's degree (or equivalent) and an official university master's degree (or equivalent), having passed at least 300 ECTS credits in the two degree courses.
  • Hold an official Spanish university degree that was issued under a former university education system (a licenciatura, arquitectura or ingeniería degree) and corresponds to level 3 of the MECES (Marco español de cualificaciones para la educación superior) framework.
  • Hold an official university degree that was issued in a European Higher Education Area (EHEA) country, entitles the holder to admission to doctoral studies in that country, and corresponds to level 7 of the European Qualifications Framework (EQF).
  • Hold an official university degree that was issued in a country outside the European Higher Education Area (EHEA), subject to verification that the qualification is equivalent to an official university master's degree and entitles the holder to admission to doctoral studies in that country.
  • Hold a doctoral degree.
  • Hold an official Spanish bachelor's degree that, in conformity with EU law, comprises at least 300 ECTS credits. In this case, the applicant will have to take the necessary bridging courses, unless the specific doctoral programme includes research training credits that are equivalent in value to the research credits obtained in master's degree studies.
  • Hold an official university degree for which, prior to obtaining a place through the corresponding examination for access to a specialized medical training programme, candidates had to have passed with a favourable assessment at least two years of training in a programme to obtain the official certificate in one of the health science specializations.
  • Hold an official university degree that corresponds to level 3 of the MECES (Marco español de cualificaciones para la educación superior) framework, in accordance with the procedure set forth in Spain's Royal Decree 967/2014, of 21 November, establishing the requirements and procedure for officially recognizing and declaring equivalence with respect to the official university degree programme and academic level and for validating foreign higher education studies, and the procedure for determining correspondence with the MECES levels of the official arquitectura, ingeniería, licenciatura, arquitectura técnica, ingeniería técnica and diplomatura degrees.

Applicants who have not passed the Introduction to Research credits in a university master's degree will need to take the bridging courses determined by each programme, as appropriate.

In the case of applicants who only have an official university bachelor's degree which, in accordance with the rules of EU law, has a duration of 300 ECTS credits, or have not taken and passed a minimum number of Introduction to Research credits in a university master's degree programme, their continuation in the doctoral programme is conditional upon them passing the bridging courses corresponding to the Introduction to Research module, pathway or courses for the corresponding period of academic training.

According to Decree 822/2021, of September 28, students with a disability equal to 33% or more have a reservation of 5% of the places.

Admission requirements

In addition to the general and additional requirements established by the University itself, the Doctoral Programme in Humanities and Communication establishes the following specific requirements:

  • If you're not a citizen of an English-speaking country, you must provide proof of a level of English equal to or higher than B2 in accordance with the Common European Framework of Reference (CEFR).
  • If you have attended school or have completed a bachelor's or master's degree (or equivalent qualification with regards to enrolment in the doctorate programme) in English in a country where English is an official language, you will be deemed to have an equivalent level to the one required.
  • You may also demonstrate your linguistic competency in English by means of another official certificate that proves you have a level equivalent to or higher than the one required. You can consult this equivalency table to see examples of certificates that correspond to these levels.

Admission requirements


In addition to the general and additional requirements established by the University itself, the Doctoral Programme in Humanities and Communication establishes the following specific requirements:

  • If you're not a citizen of an English-speaking country, you must provide proof of a level of English equal to or higher than B2 in accordance with the Common European Framework of Reference (CEFR).
  • If you have attended school or have completed a bachelor's or master's degree (or equivalent qualification with regards to enrolment in the doctorate programme) in English in a country where English is an official language, you will be deemed to have an equivalent level to the one required.
  • You may also demonstrate your linguistic competency in English by means of another official certificate that proves you have a level equivalent to or higher than the one required. You can consult this equivalency table to see examples of certificates that correspond to these levels.

Candidates for the doctoral programme who do not reach the required level will be given the opportunity to access the doctoral programme with a B1 level if they undertake to attain a B2 level before completing the research plan at the end of the first year. According to regulations, if the student does not attain this level, the research plan cannot be approved.

The UOC's Centre for Modern Languages offers English courses to attain the minimum level required for admission into the different doctoral programmes.

The UOC offers an online English language proficiency test, which can be accessed via this link, to accredit your knowledge of English. A score of between 72 and 94 accredits a level corresponding to B2 as defined by the CEFR. When taking this test, you must specify the code that corresponds to the UOC (Universitat Oberta de Catalunya): 4418. This code does not exempt the student from paying the corresponding exam cost and fees.

If you apply for a UOC grant, you must accredit a level equal to or higher than B2 from the time of application. For other grants, financial aid or research contracts, please consult the terms and conditions and requirements for each case (level of English and part-time or full-time format).

Admission documents

If you apply for admission to the UOC's Doctoral Programme in Humanities and Communication, you must submit the following documentation:

- A photocopy of your DNI, NIE or passport.

- A letter of motivation/presentation in which the student must include: a narrative explanation of their prior academic and/or professional background; specific motivations underlying their application to pursue a PhD and their commitment to carrying out a project of this scale; a brief context justifying the selection of the submitted sample of prior work; and any other reflection on the coherence of their application that the student considers relevant to highlight. The maximum length is 3 pages.

- A letter of endorsement from a UOC professor or researcher who is a doctor in which he/she explains his/her interest in the project and in eventually directing the student's doctoral thesis, which must be identified by name and surname

Admission documents


If you apply for admission to the UOC's Doctoral Programme in Humanities and Communication, you must submit the following documentation:

- A photocopy of your DNI, NIE or passport.

- A letter of motivation/presentation in which the student must include: a narrative explanation of their prior academic and/or professional background; specific motivations underlying their application to pursue a PhD and their commitment to carrying out a project of this scale; a brief context justifying the selection of the submitted sample of prior work; and any other reflection on the coherence of their application that the student considers relevant to highlight. The maximum length is 3 pages.

- A letter of endorsement from a UOC professor or researcher who is a doctor in which he/she explains his/her interest in the project and in eventually directing the student's doctoral thesis, which must be identified by name and surname

- Curriculum vitae stating the master's or postgraduate programmes and courses taken related to the research interests expressed in the motivation letter and, where appropriate, the previous scientific production.

- Example of a recent academic work (in Catalan, Spanish or English).

Research project proposal that outlines the question to be studied, justifies its relevance, details the academic debate related to the topic (specifying the relevant references), and presents objectives or questions, a methodological forecast, and a planned work schedule. The maximum length is 5 pages. We recommend obtaining the approval of the prospective supervisor (or research group) endorsing the application, although the authorship must be the student’s. Additionally, if any AI tool is used, it must be justified.

Recommendation letters: letters of support or references from individuals outside the UOC. It is mandatory to submit 1; a maximum of 2 may be submitted. 

- Academic certificates corresponding to the previous studies to the doctorate, where they contain the subjects taken and the qualification obtained, the call, the type of subject, the number of credits, as well as the average grade of the academic record, if they have not provided them to prove compliance with the access requirements.

- Certification proving the level of English required by the doctoral programme.

- The documentation that certifies compliance with the access requirements. You will find more information in the section corresponding to the space: Procedures/Requirements and documentation of access of the Campus. 

 

In the case of university degrees obtained in higher education systems outside the European Higher Education Area (EHEA) and not homologated, it is necessary to authentication of the university degree through diplomatic channels (or, where appropriate, through the Hague Convention Apostillary). When the certificates, qualifications and academic records are not written in an official language of The Spanish State or in English, it is necessary to accompany the documentation with the sworn translation into Catalan, Spanish or English. Failure to submit this documentation or the fact that the data it contains does not match what has been exposed in the application may result in the non-admission to the doctoral programme.

Once the access documentation has been reviewed and your application accepted, admission to the doctoral programme is conditional on the presentation of the official documentation. 

Evaluation criteria

Applying for admission to the doctoral programme or for the doctoral grants programme are two separate things, but both processes use the same registration form. Applications for admission to the programme are assessed using the criteria established in the doctoral programme's official specifications, as published both in the Spanish Government's Official Gazette and on the UOC's website. Whereas applications for the grants programme are assessed using the criteria established in the call for applications, and each programme assesses the applications taking into account specific criteria to classify them.

Nevertheless, both processes use the same rubric. This table has the rubric and a description of how the Humanities and Communication doctoral programme's Academic Committee processes the applications.

Assessment rubric for applicantsLink
Information for applicants

Link

 

Calendar

1 December 2025: Start of the application period for admission to the doctoral programmes.

31 January 2026: End of the call for applications for access and admission to doctoral programmes.

4 March 2026: Publication of the provisional lists of submitted applications.

5 March to 11 March 2026: Period for appeals of submitted applications (documentation subject to amendment).

17 March 2026: Publication of the final lists of submitted applications.

11 May 2026: Publication of the provisional resolution on the accepted online and granted candidates (Interuniversitay programmes).

12 May to 22 May 2026: Period for appeals of the selection of online and granted candidates (Interuniversitay programmes). 

29 May 2025: Publication of the final resolution on the candidates admitted to the doctoral programmes and those who are granted (Interuniversitay programmes).

July 2026: Start of the enrolment period 2026-27.

September 2026: Start of the academic year 2026-27.

 
Doctoral programme in Humanities and Communication

Request access

Apply for the Welcome and Information Service is a free, no-obligation procedure that provides you with a user name and password that will allow you to enter the UOC's Virtual Campus, from where you will be able to:

1.    Contact experts who will help you settle any doubts you may have about applying.
2.    Consult the Campus Secretary's Office for information about the programme of studies, enrolment prices, documentation, etc.

Access requirements

Before requesting access, check that you meet the requirements for the programme you want to be admitted to.

Access form

On the access form, you must give your personal details and the educational level you have attained.

Access Documentation

You will find a list of the documentation you need when you request access and can consult the Campus Secretary's Office.

 

Discounts

If you are eligible for any of the discounts stated in the Price Decree, you will have to submit the appropriate documentation, following the instructions given by the virtual Secretary's Office.

Once you have completed your enrolment there is a fourteen day period within which you may exercise your right to withdraw your enrolment.

Virtual campus

After you have requested access, you will receive a user name and password that will allow you to access the Virtual Campus, where you will find all the information and resources you may need.

Researcher

You will find the information to contact the lead researcher in the "research lines" section. The researcher can provide support for preparing your application and will be your sponsor, if he or she agrees. Once you have been admitted to the programme, he or she will advise and guide you in choosing courses, in accordance with your prior academic background, your interests and the amount of time you have.

Virtual Secretary's Office

There is a Procedure on the Campus where you can consult and manage all academic matters, such as viewing the programme of studies, payment options or the discounts available. 

You can complete the admission form the virtual campus Procedures / Doctoral programme admission documentation, where you will have to give your academic details, whether you want to apply for a grant and the research line you are interested in. 

You must submit an enrolment proposal after having chosen the courses you want to follow during the semester, which your tutor will analyse so that you can complete enrolment with his or her counselling. It is a step prior to completing enrolment.

Having completed the previous step, you must attach the documentation in the same section. You can see which documentation you must attach in the corresponding section within Procedures / Doctoral programme admission documentation.

When you have completed all the steps, the doctoral programme's academic committee will assess the applications that have been submitted. 

If you pass the first phase of the admission process, you will receive notification confirming that you have entered the second phase and a telephone interview will be scheduled.

If you pass the second phase of the admission process, you will receive notification to confirm that you have been admitted. You will have a maximum of one month (counting from the admission notification) to confirm your acceptance of the place on the doctoral programme; if this confirmation from you is not received, you will not be admitted to the programme.

It is at this point that you will be able to complete enrolment, choosing your preferred payment option from among those available. If you are eligible for any of the discounts stated in the Price Decree, you will have to submit the appropriate documentation, following the instructions given by the virtual Secretary's Office.

Remember that once you have enrolled, you will have ten days to send the admission documentation.

The Government of Catalonia establishes the public prices for credits and other academic services charged by public universities in Catalonia and the UOC. You can consult the prices in Decree 125/2023, of June 28th.

The fees will be those applicable when enrolment is completed. Subject to annual revisions.

Price and enrolment Fees
Price per credit
32,28€/cr*
Price per learning resources credit
15,16€/cr*
Biannual Fees
Fee for supervision, tutorship and continous assessment of the doctoral thesis
200,56€
Fee for the management of your record
54,54€
Fee for learning support services
101,47€
Fees
Fee for requesting your certificate
218,15€
Fee for oral examination and defence of the doctoral thesis
156,87€
Fee for requesting your record
54,54€
Academic pathway

This programme belongs to an academic pathway. Find out about the studies with which you can achieve your goals.

See pathway