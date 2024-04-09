Measures to promote multilingualism

This promotion of open science to recover the use of other languages in research has led to initiatives such as the Confederation of Open Access Repositories’ (COAR) Good Practice Advice for Managing Multilingual and non-English Language Content in Repositories, which has recently been translated into Catalan and Spanish, thanks to the support of the UOC's Open Science unit. This document includes a number of guidelines in areas such as enhancing discoverability of non-English content, curating multilingual content in repositories and accepting translations.



In López-Borrull's opinion, institutional measures on the assessment of research must also be taken to ensure that it is "efficient" to publish in any language. "We have to ensure that, when research is assessed, it's not said to have no value simply because it's not published in English. In other words, the language you've chosen to use should never hinder your progress as a scholar and researcher. We must be aware that you can also have a scientific impact locally, in the community you serve."



A step in this direction has recently been taken with the change in the preferential assessment criterion for papers written in English for the Six-Year Research Periods of the Spanish National Quality Assessment and Accreditation Agency’s (ANECA) Commission for Assessment of Research Activity (CNEAI). As of 2023, "research in the official language of each territory shall be promoted, and contributions in Spanish or any other co-official languages cannot therefore be considered a negative factor".

Strengthening the ecosystem of research journals in local languages

According to Maite Puigdevall, a member of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities and researcher in the Language, Culture and Identity in a Global World (IDENTICAT) group, these changes must be accompanied by support measures for research journals in local languages. "Currently, the system pushes us to publish in English, and this makes it difficult for the ecosystem of research journals in Catalonia to reach high levels of quality. It's a vicious circle: if you don't incentivize high-quality publications that encourage journals to establish the necessary internal improvement systems to gradually increase quality, they won't have enough of an audience; and, if researchers stop publishing in Catalan, these journals won't be able to follow this path either. So, everyone in the system, including researchers, has a responsibility to ensure that Catalan research journals can follow this path."



In this regard, she said that the decision on the language in which to publish the results should be made right at the start of the research. "You have to think very carefully about what conversation you want to get into at any given time, whether it's in Catalan, English or Spanish, because each journal addresses different readers and scientific communities."



Likewise, in her opinion, this decision also has deeper implications. "It's not just about publishing in English but about the style of writing in English, which is different from the way you write in Catalan, because we have different styles of producing science and knowledge. So, what we're also seeing is standardization in the production of knowledge, which increasingly emulates the UK or US knowledge production model. And this is obviously impoverishing epistemologies, that is, the way of obtaining knowledge."

