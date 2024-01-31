The concept of "prostitution" reflects the stigmatization suffered by this activity and the people carrying it out. Furthermore, an increasing number of studies are pointing to how this concept is of no use in reflecting the full spectrum of sexual services provided in exchange for consideration, particularly since the appearance of technological platforms and social networks. This is why more and more researchers are advocating the use of the term "transactional sex" and avoiding that of concepts such as "prostitution" and even "sex work".

But what is transactional sex, exactly? What kinds are there? And what are the people carrying it out like? These are some of the questions to which answers are sought in the latest article by Josep M. Tamarit Sumalla , full professor of Criminal Law and principal investigator of the empirical and applied victimology research group (VICRIM) at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya ( UOC ), and Irene Montiel Juan , researcher at the VICRIM group and member of teaching staff on the UOC's Bachelor's Degree in Criminology and its Master's Degree in Cybercrime .

"The goal of this study, based on a survey of 1,568 people, was to understand the characteristics of those practising transactional sex, ascertain whether there are differences between different kinds of practices – particularly between those reflecting the social concept of prostitution or sex work and other situations – and to gain an awareness of the consequences of these practices and their relationship with experiences of victimization", explained Tamarit Sumalla.

Transactional sex: definition and types



The term "transactional sex" seeks to go beyond the concept of "prostitution" to embrace all those practices entailing the exchange of sex for money, assets, services, goods or privileges. As the study concludes, there are four types of transactional sex:

Occasional transactional sex . Of the 57 people (3.7%) surveyed who stated they had received money, gifts or other forms of consideration in exchange for sex, 21 declared that they had done so between 1 and 3 times, 13 between 4 and 10 times and 13 on more occasions.

. Of the 57 people (3.7%) surveyed who stated they had received money, gifts or other forms of consideration in exchange for sex, 21 declared that they had done so between 1 and 3 times, 13 between 4 and 10 times and 13 on more occasions. Transactional relationships . A higher number of those surveyed, 66 people (4.2%), stated they had been involved in an intimate relationship of a transactional nature between someone of greater wealth (and, generally, of greater age) and another less wealthy person, known as "sugar relationships".

. A higher number of those surveyed, 66 people (4.2%), stated they had been involved in an intimate relationship of a transactional nature between someone of greater wealth (and, generally, of greater age) and another less wealthy person, known as "sugar relationships". Habitual sex work . Only 10 (0.7%) of those surveyed stated that they habitually engaged in providing sexual services in exchange for money. In 5 of these cases, the reason for carrying out sex work was of an experimental type, in a further 5 to get things they couldn't otherwise have obtained and, in 2, due to necessity (the answers were not mutually exclusive).

. Only 10 (0.7%) of those surveyed stated that they habitually engaged in providing sexual services in exchange for money. In 5 of these cases, the reason for carrying out sex work was of an experimental type, in a further 5 to get things they couldn't otherwise have obtained and, in 2, due to necessity (the answers were not mutually exclusive). Online transactional sex. This practice involves participating in online transactional sex interactions, such as offering sexual images, videos or performances in exchange for money. This had the lowest level of involvement recorded in the survey: only 26 people provided an affirmative response (1.7%).

In total, the number of people who stated that they had been involved in some form of transactional sex was 107, or 7.3% of the sample. Of these, 71% had only taken part in one of the forms analysed, 21% in two of them, 6% in three, and 2% in four.

"One of the main conclusions of the study is that occasional transactional sex, online transactional sex and transactional sexual relationships have different characteristics than situations that best fit with the social idea of prostitution or sex work, according to which a person engages in this practice as a modus vivendi, on a habitual basis and with some promiscuity", noted Josep M. Tamarit.

"We've also concluded that transactional sex practices are not marginal nor are they limited to women or the very young, although they are more frequent between those with a homosexual or bisexual orientation than between heterosexuals", added the legal expert. "Additionally, having experienced violence or sexual abuse in childhood increases the chance of becoming involved in transactional sex conduct as an adult".

The study also points out that such conduct does not appear to follow any patterns and is made up of different components, beyond social or economic status. For many of those surveyed, companionship, affection, commitment, sexual exclusivity and trust are also important factors in this kind of relationship.

Who offers transactional sex?

The study by the two UOC researchers also took an in-depth look at the socio-demographic characteristics of the people involved in any sort of transactional sex practices. The data provided by the survey seem to indicate that there are no great differences in terms of gender, sex, age, wealth or educational level. Nevertheless, they do point to two key factors: sexual orientation and victimization in childhood.

The information gathered points to a greater proportion of homosexual or bisexual people being involved in some kind of transactional sex activity. "The people who identified as bisexual or homosexual represented 39.8% of those involved in some sort of transactional sex activity. Whereas, people with this sexual orientation represented 25% of the people not involved in these activities."

"Additionally, having suffered violence in childhood (up to the age of 18) is associated with a greater risk of becoming involved in transactional sex practices", with some statistically significant links, Tamarit Sumalla explained. Some 36.4% of those involved in these practices had suffered physical violence during their childhood; whereas, the percentage was only 25.5% for those not involved in them.

"However, the survey hasn't shown that participating in such practices is a clear factor in the risk of suffering physical, psychological or sexual violence. Studies in other countries have also provided varying and unclear results in this regard, although there is solid evidence indicating that habitually providing paid sex is a risk factor in suffering violence", he added.

For the researchers, aside from the conclusions drawn from the survey, this and other studies on the topic show the need to continue studying the peculiarities of the different forms of transactional sex and which elements determine a risk of victimization, to be able to design and implement more effective prevention programmes.

Josep Tamarit Sumalla, Irene Montiel Juan, «Sexo transaccional: aspectos conceptuales y victimológicos a partir de una encuesta en España. », InDret 4.2023 ,pp. 261-290. DOI: 10.31009/InDret.2023.i4.08