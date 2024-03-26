Improved processing speed, fostering creativity, motivation and social interaction. These are some of the benefits of playing video games, according to academic studies analysing the effect of these electronic games on cognitive abilities. In the case of serious games, added to these benefits is their ability to act as an effective therapeutic tool for treating mental health. Scientific evidence shows that they contribute to overcoming obstacles, facilitate access to psychological interventions and promote adherence to treatment, which is essential to obtain positive outcomes.

In this regard, a recent review carried out by researchers from the University of Amsterdam concluded that this type of game is effective in reducing the symptoms of anxiety and depression. There is also scientific evidence on its effectiveness in treating phobias, as is the case of Amelia Virtual Care, which allows users to face their fears gradually accompanied by a therapist; Dytective, which is used to treat learning disorders such as dyslexia; and Plan-IT Commander, which is effective for attention deficit conditions. They can even be used for the early detection of ADHD symptoms.

This type of video game includes the AutisMIND interactive video web platform, developed by Àlex Escolà, clinical psychologist and course instructor at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), with the support of the entrepreneurship platform Hubbik, together with the team of professionals from the Barcelona Institute of Psychiatric and Psychological Diagnosis and Care (IDAPP) and in collaboration with the Sant Joan de Déu Health Park, the Aura Foundation, the Friends Foundation and Specialisterne.

"This is a platform of interactive videos that foster interaction and autonomy for people with autism," said Escolà, who teaches on the Master's Degree in Child and Adolescent Psychology: Intervention Techniques and Strategies at the UOC's Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences.