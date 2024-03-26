Video games consolidate their position as a therapeutic tool for mental healthSerious games are effective in treating mental health and reducing the symptoms of anxiety and depression
Incubated by the UOC and led by a UOC course instructor, the interactive video web platform AutisMIND fosters interaction and autonomy for people with autism
To coincide with World Autism Awareness Day, the project will launch a crowdfunding campaign to finance an interactive platform for people with autism, their families and therapists
Improved processing speed, fostering creativity, motivation and social interaction. These are some of the benefits of playing video games, according to academic studies analysing the effect of these electronic games on cognitive abilities. In the case of serious games, added to these benefits is their ability to act as an effective therapeutic tool for treating mental health. Scientific evidence shows that they contribute to overcoming obstacles, facilitate access to psychological interventions and promote adherence to treatment, which is essential to obtain positive outcomes.
In this regard, a recent review carried out by researchers from the University of Amsterdam concluded that this type of game is effective in reducing the symptoms of anxiety and depression. There is also scientific evidence on its effectiveness in treating phobias, as is the case of Amelia Virtual Care, which allows users to face their fears gradually accompanied by a therapist; Dytective, which is used to treat learning disorders such as dyslexia; and Plan-IT Commander, which is effective for attention deficit conditions. They can even be used for the early detection of ADHD symptoms.
This type of video game includes the AutisMIND interactive video web platform, developed by Àlex Escolà, clinical psychologist and course instructor at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), with the support of the entrepreneurship platform Hubbik, together with the team of professionals from the Barcelona Institute of Psychiatric and Psychological Diagnosis and Care (IDAPP) and in collaboration with the Sant Joan de Déu Health Park, the Aura Foundation, the Friends Foundation and Specialisterne.
"This is a platform of interactive videos that foster interaction and autonomy for people with autism," said Escolà, who teaches on the Master's Degree in Child and Adolescent Psychology: Intervention Techniques and Strategies at the UOC's Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences.
“AutisMIND acts as a simulator for real life: users have to deal with difficult situations”
An award-winning solidarity platform
"In a way, AutisMIND acts as a simulator for real life: users have to deal with difficult situations, testing and experimenting how to solve them in a secure environment. Video games also encourage self-reflection and the development of social skills," he added.
This interactive video game platform, recently honoured as the best solidarity project by the Impulsa Talentum Foundation during the 2024 ISE Audiovisual Fair, will, on 2 April, World Autism Awareness Day, launch a crowdfunding campaign (sign up on its website to receive more information) with the aim of implementing a service aimed at people with an autism spectrum disorder, as well as their families and therapists.
"We will offer a platform with interactive videos, and a lot of other materials, such as exercises, games, tutorials, downloadable resources, as well as training for professionals and families," said Escolà, who compares the platform that will host the content with "a kind of accessible Netflix designed for people with autism".
The rewards, in this case, will be advance 3-, 6- or 12-month subscriptions to the service to be offered by AutisMIND, with a minimum contribution of €29. "Subscriptions will be used to pay for and maintain the platform, as well as to create new content. And, in the future, our aim is to recruit people with this disorder to take charge of it," said Escolà.
This project contributes to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3, Good Health and Well-being, 4, Quality Education, and 10, Reduced Inequalities.
The UOC's research and innovation (R&I) is helping overcome pressing challenges faced by global societies in the 21st century by studying interactions between technology and human & social sciences with a specific focus on the network society, e-learning and e-health.
Over 500 researchers and more than 50 research groups work in the UOC's seven faculties, its eLearning Research programme and its two research centres: the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and the eHealth Center (eHC).
The university also develops online learning innovations at its eLearning Innovation Center (eLinC), as well as UOC community entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer via the Hubbik platform.
Open knowledge and the goals of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development serve as strategic pillars for the UOC's teaching, research and innovation.