Entrepreneurial project to make online learning more accessible offers courses for a thousand refugeesLevelab aims to avoid the frustration caused by tech difficulties in online learning
The platform can be accessed from any device, and students can use the software immediately without any downloads or settings adjustments
More than 600 million students worldwide enrol on online courses that often require them to use specific digital tools. As a result of social inequality and technical difficulties, only 13% of students complete these online courses, according to figures from the Coursera Global Skills Report 2022. To remedy this situation, a team of engineers and education experts have developed the Levelab platform, winner of the 2025 jury prize in the SpinUOC entrepreneurship programme organized by the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC).
Àlex Rius presenting Levelab at SpinUOC last June 26
Levelab works with organizations that seek to protect the rights of refugees in Spain, and in the coming months it plans to offer courses for a thousand refugees, helping them to improve their chances of finding work by giving them training on how to use the digital tools in most demand in the labour market. The development team are carrying out pilot tests with online academies and universities with a view to making "practical online learning a reality very soon." So far, 400 students have completed courses with Levelab, taking more than 1,200 practical lessons.
“We want to transform practical education by making it accessible, efficient, and effective”
Technical difficulties in online courses
The project leader, Àlex Rius, who also participated in the UOC's edtech entrepreneurship programme, EduTECH Emprèn, explained that the initiative came about as a result of a situation that lots of people have experienced: "Many people have taken online courses in which they have had to use digital tools, download, install and set up programs on their computers, and obtain a licence to use them." Rius said that this makes it difficult for people with limited resources to access courses, in addition to the need for people with queries to wait for a teacher to help them, or to look for a solution on the internet.
Levelab aims to put an end to these bad experiences, which is why the team that developed it has designed a learning technology to provide students with practical experience in using digital tools. The platform can be accessed from any device, and students can use the software immediately without any downloads or settings adjustments. The developers of the platform guarantee that "everything is ready, right from the first click." Indeed, the platform has a personalized support system which provides explanations and guidance tailored to each student's requirements, taking into account their progress and any specific needs they may have.
A constantly evolving learning experience
Levelab also analyses learning metrics on a continuous basis, and uses the data to improve both the content and the effectiveness of the support it provides, providing a learning experience that is constantly evolving. The students are equipped with practical digital skills that are crucial for their professional success. They also benefit from a flexible and appealing environment that is designed to suit their personal schedules and goals. Rius explained that having experienced this "frustrating" situation himself, his team decided to found Levelab in order to "change the situation and be able to put the best educational experience within everyone's reach".
An inclusive methodology to address inequalities
Rius explained that after spending some time studying this challenge, several problems were identified: "these ranged from the digital divide to students' lack of motivation". However, he explained that the common factor that prevents didactic solutions from being applied is "the lack of a tool that enables online practical sessions to be offered effectively". He believes that with the technology they have developed, "students can access Levelab and find all the tools and content ready for use straight away, and with just one click".
Rius explained that with Levelab students can demonstrate their skills "in demanding challenges" with the support they need "to overcome frustration" and maintain their motivation. The developers of the project emphasize its transformative value: "We will transform hands-on learning by making it accessible, efficient and effective."
Open investment round
Rius said that the team behind the project has opened an investment round in order to "attract partners who want join us in making an impact".
Levelab helps foster UN Sustainable Development Goals: SDG 4, Quality Education; SDG 5, Gender Equality; SDG 8, Decent Work and Economic Growth; and SDG 10, Reduced Inequalities.
Research at the UOC
Specializing in the digital realm, the UOC's research contributes to the construction of future society and the transformations required to tackle global challenges.
Over 500 researchers and more than 50 research groups make up five research units, each with a mission: Culture for a critical society, Lifelong education, Digital health and planetary well-being, Ethical and human-centred technology and Digital transition and sustainability.
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The goals of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and open knowledge are strategic pillars that underpin the UOC's teaching, research and knowledge transfer activities. For more information, visit research.uoc.edu.