Technical difficulties in online courses

The project leader, Àlex Rius, who also participated in the UOC's edtech entrepreneurship programme, EduTECH Emprèn, explained that the initiative came about as a result of a situation that lots of people have experienced: "Many people have taken online courses in which they have had to use digital tools, download, install and set up programs on their computers, and obtain a licence to use them." Rius said that this makes it difficult for people with limited resources to access courses, in addition to the need for people with queries to wait for a teacher to help them, or to look for a solution on the internet.

Levelab aims to put an end to these bad experiences, which is why the team that developed it has designed a learning technology to provide students with practical experience in using digital tools. The platform can be accessed from any device, and students can use the software immediately without any downloads or settings adjustments. The developers of the platform guarantee that "everything is ready, right from the first click." Indeed, the platform has a personalized support system which provides explanations and guidance tailored to each student's requirements, taking into account their progress and any specific needs they may have.

A constantly evolving learning experience

Levelab also analyses learning metrics on a continuous basis, and uses the data to improve both the content and the effectiveness of the support it provides, providing a learning experience that is constantly evolving. The students are equipped with practical digital skills that are crucial for their professional success. They also benefit from a flexible and appealing environment that is designed to suit their personal schedules and goals. Rius explained that having experienced this "frustrating" situation himself, his team decided to found Levelab in order to "change the situation and be able to put the best educational experience within everyone's reach".

An inclusive methodology to address inequalities

Rius explained that after spending some time studying this challenge, several problems were identified: "these ranged from the digital divide to students' lack of motivation". However, he explained that the common factor that prevents didactic solutions from being applied is "the lack of a tool that enables online practical sessions to be offered effectively". He believes that with the technology they have developed, "students can access Levelab and find all the tools and content ready for use straight away, and with just one click".

Rius explained that with Levelab students can demonstrate their skills "in demanding challenges" with the support they need "to overcome frustration" and maintain their motivation. The developers of the project emphasize its transformative value: "We will transform hands-on learning by making it accessible, efficient and effective."

Open investment round

Rius said that the team behind the project has opened an investment round in order to "attract partners who want join us in making an impact".

Levelab helps foster UN Sustainable Development Goals: SDG 4, Quality Education; SDG 5, Gender Equality; SDG 8, Decent Work and Economic Growth; and SDG 10, Reduced Inequalities.