Radiofrequency for intruder detection

The system can detect intruders in real time, even through physical obstacles, thanks to an innovative application of radiofrequency technology which the team hopes to patent. "Our aim is not to protect the generic use of radiofrequency, but rather a specific and innovative application within the field of physical security: the integration of radiofrequency technology to detect movement and presence, and to track and tag objects or individuals across large areas using a very small number of low-cost devices. This allows us to detect elements through obstacles and structures in industrial and high-security environments," Calva said.

This capability enables a range of applications, such as locating an intruder hiding behind a container at a port or detecting unauthorized movement within a hospital. Calva said: "Securing this patent would represent a solid competitive advantage, as it would protect a key element of our technology from new market entrants, particularly large integrators, who could replicate it if it's not registered." She added that it also serves as "a strategic asset for investors – a clear differentiator – because we're not just a software company; we're redefining how physical risk is measured and visualized."

Panssari uses AI powered by both structured and unstructured data collected from various sensors and control systems. Specifically, the system processes:

- Radiofrequency positioning to accurately detect and tag the location of people and vehicles, even through obstacles, and track them in real time within the perimeter.

- Video streams with computer vision and image tagging to analyse movement patterns and unauthorized entry.

- Access control records to monitor entries and exits, users, temporary authorizations, and to track registered users in real time.

"Our platform unifies and processes all this information, enabling it to detect intruders and present the data through interactive maps and 3D models," said Calva. "These data are fused in real time to build a digital model of the environment, so that the system can identify deviations from normal behaviour and predict paths or criminal activity, even in areas without sensors."

The system has been designed to learn continuously, improving its accuracy over time with use. This reduces false alarms and improves overall reliability. "It's important to note that an alert is not triggered by a single anomaly, but by the correlation of several events, such as presence in a restricted area, outside of authorized hours and without access validation," she explained. Pilot tests carried out in three different environments have demonstrated the system's flexibility.

"Deploying Panssari in such varied settings – a port, a hospital and an energy company – has been key to proving something that was central to us from the beginning: the flexibility of our technology, since each of those contexts presents very different challenges," the entrepreneur added.

"At the port, we faced open areas, metal structures, the constant movement of goods, and the risk of stowaways. In the hospital, the priority was to monitor the status of rooms, that is, whether they were occupied, awaiting cleaning or ready to receive a new patient. At the energy company, the focus was on protecting critical areas with electrical hazards and ensuring the traceability of authorized personnel to prevent incidents involving the turbines." Thanks to its modular architecture, Panssari can adapt to each case without compromising on accuracy or performance. "Security isn't a one-size-fits-all solution. It requires a platform capable of adapting to each scenario without losing precision or operability. And that's exactly what Panssari does," she concluded. The business model is based on subscriptions to software and hardware, with additional revenue generated through audits, customizations and R&D services. The company has already secured €380,000 from the national Ports 4.0 programme and has signed pilot agreements with firms such as Noatum.

Panssari is currently preparing for an investment round and new deployments in strategic environments. As a dual-use technology, it is intended for use by port authorities, security forces, energy companies, hospitals and any organization requiring protection for large sites or critical infrastructure. Another of its key strengths is its ability to integrate with external systems, such as digital twins or port control platforms.

For Helena Calva, participating in SpinUOC 2025 has been a valuable opportunity to raise the project's profile and build partnerships: "We're looking for visibility and alliances, but most importantly we want to demonstrate that cutting-edge, real-world-impact technologies can be developed within the university."

Panssari supports UN Sustainable Development Goals: SDG 9, Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure; and SDG 16, Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.