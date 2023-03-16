Melvin: AI to make digital life more accessibleA new business is launching a digital assistant that adapts content through easy-to-read text, pictograms and descriptions with universal design
Melvin is designed to reduce digital inequalities and facilitate autonomy in educational and corporate environments, and for everyday and administrative uses
Understanding a notification from the bank, reading an email, interpreting a graph and carrying out an online procedure are everyday actions that can be challenging for millions of people. For many, the solution could be Melvin, a new digital assistant that aids access to digital information, making it more understandable and helping people be more independent.
"At Accessibles, we're working to create a digital world without cognitive, communicative and sensory barriers. Our technology, based on artificial intelligence (AI) and universal design, promotes education and makes information and communication more accessible and easier to understand. We make it easier for everyone, regardless of their skills, to have a digital experience that is tailored to their needs, enabling them to become active, autonomous participants in society," explained Laura Martín, co-founder and CEO of Accessibles, the developers of Melvin. She studied technological-pedagogical design of programmes, environments and resources on a postgraduate programme in e-learning at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) and is a specialist in social integration, communicative mediation and accessibility.
Laura Martín presenting Melvin at the past SpinUOC
The other team members and founding partners of the business are Luis Malhadas, head of technology, who has a master's degree in Computer Science and a postgraduate degree in Information and Cryptography, and Anna Barnadas, finance manager, who has a diploma in Business Administration, a postgraduate degree in Accounting Regulations from the UOC, and is certified in executive and team coaching, community mediation, and teaching. Martín and Malhadas have both also taken part in the UOC’s EduTECH Emprèn programme.
“Melvin can transform education by making it inclusive and also revolutionize other key sectors, from making a transfer to scheduling an appointment or understanding a contract”
A universal concept of accessibility
"We can all use Melvin," its creators explained, because "it's like a virtual Swiss Army knife: scalable, with great potential for transforming education, making it inclusive, and revolutionizing other key sectors, from transferring money to making an appointment or understanding a contract." The initiative was one of the short-listed projects in the UOC's SpinUOC 2025 entrepreneurship programme, which concluded in June, and finalist of the SpinUOC Women’s Award 2025. It was selected for its focus on cognitive, communicative and sensory accessibility using AI.
The tool consists of AI software that addresses the lack of accessibility and personalization in digital environments, paying special attention to people with disabilities or comprehension and learning difficulties. The functions it offers include summaries, easy reading, pictograms, sign language and audio description, making content easier to understand and promoting communication and education for all. It also provides support for families and saves professionals time by creating accessible, inclusive content automatically through a specialized chatbot.
This technological solution is designed to address the failure of digital environments to be adaptable, comprehensible and inclusive. Melvin processes content, covering different formats and needs. It helps users with difficulty understanding due to cognitive, sensory, communicative or language barriers, and addresses the lack of tools for professionals to facilitate inclusive education and accessible communication.
Digital accessibility for all
Melvin's target audience is the general public, the creators pointed out, although it will be vital for some groups, such as people with reading and comprehension difficulties, intellectual and developmental disabilities, dyslexia, cerebral palsy, brain damage, neuropsychiatric conditions, visual impairment, blindness and deafblindness, older people, those suffering from aphasia and dementia, recent immigrants and non-native speakers, and people with low levels of literacy. In education, Melvin will meet the needs of students with Special Education Needs (SEN), facilitating the implementation of Universal Design for Learning (UDL).
The idea for the project emerged towards the end of 2023 from research into accessibility in virtual learning environments to address the lack of access to information and materials designed for people with disabilities, and the difficulties they have in accessing and understanding information. "We saw an opportunity to combine our knowledge: computer engineering, accessibility, the social and educational spheres, and educational technology, alongside the essential collaboration of people with problems with learning and comprehension, and social and educational bodies," Martín, Malhadas, and Barnadas explained.
Melvin is working with all kinds of organizations with an online presence, including educational, corporate and governmental bodies, helping them make their content, platforms and services accessible to everyone. Digital accessibility is vital in order to ensure equal opportunities, improve user experience and meet regulatory standards. It is a question that is not limited to any one sector.
Accessibles contributes to the following UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): 1. No Poverty, 3. Good Health and Well-Being; 4. Quality Education, 5. Gender Equality, 7. Affordable and Clean Energy, 8. Decent Work and Economic Growth, 9. Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, 10. Reduced Inequalities, 12. Responsible Consumption and Production, 13. Climate Action, and 17. Partnership.
Research at the UOC
Specializing in the digital realm, the UOC's research contributes to the construction of future society and the transformations required to tackle global challenges.
Over 500 researchers and more than 50 research groups make up five research units, each with a mission: Culture for a critical society, Lifelong education, Digital health and planetary well-being, Ethical and human-centred technology and Digital transition and sustainability.
The university's Hubbik platform fosters the development of UOC community knowledge transfer and entrepreneurship initiatives.
The goals of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and open knowledge are strategic pillars that underpin the UOC's teaching, research and knowledge transfer activities. For more information, visit research.uoc.edu.