A universal concept of accessibility

"We can all use Melvin," its creators explained, because "it's like a virtual Swiss Army knife: scalable, with great potential for transforming education, making it inclusive, and revolutionizing other key sectors, from transferring money to making an appointment or understanding a contract." The initiative was one of the short-listed projects in the UOC's SpinUOC 2025 entrepreneurship programme, which concluded in June, and finalist of the SpinUOC Women’s Award 2025. It was selected for its focus on cognitive, communicative and sensory accessibility using AI.

The tool consists of AI software that addresses the lack of accessibility and personalization in digital environments, paying special attention to people with disabilities or comprehension and learning difficulties. The functions it offers include summaries, easy reading, pictograms, sign language and audio description, making content easier to understand and promoting communication and education for all. It also provides support for families and saves professionals time by creating accessible, inclusive content automatically through a specialized chatbot.

This technological solution is designed to address the failure of digital environments to be adaptable, comprehensible and inclusive. Melvin processes content, covering different formats and needs. It helps users with difficulty understanding due to cognitive, sensory, communicative or language barriers, and addresses the lack of tools for professionals to facilitate inclusive education and accessible communication.

Digital accessibility for all

Melvin's target audience is the general public, the creators pointed out, although it will be vital for some groups, such as people with reading and comprehension difficulties, intellectual and developmental disabilities, dyslexia, cerebral palsy, brain damage, neuropsychiatric conditions, visual impairment, blindness and deafblindness, older people, those suffering from aphasia and dementia, recent immigrants and non-native speakers, and people with low levels of literacy. In education, Melvin will meet the needs of students with Special Education Needs (SEN), facilitating the implementation of Universal Design for Learning (UDL).

The idea for the project emerged towards the end of 2023 from research into accessibility in virtual learning environments to address the lack of access to information and materials designed for people with disabilities, and the difficulties they have in accessing and understanding information. "We saw an opportunity to combine our knowledge: computer engineering, accessibility, the social and educational spheres, and educational technology, alongside the essential collaboration of people with problems with learning and comprehension, and social and educational bodies," Martín, Malhadas, and Barnadas explained.

Melvin is working with all kinds of organizations with an online presence, including educational, corporate and governmental bodies, helping them make their content, platforms and services accessible to everyone. Digital accessibility is vital in order to ensure equal opportunities, improve user experience and meet regulatory standards. It is a question that is not limited to any one sector.



Accessibles contributes to the following UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): 1. No Poverty, 3. Good Health and Well-Being; 4. Quality Education, 5. Gender Equality, 7. Affordable and Clean Energy, 8. Decent Work and Economic Growth, 9. Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, 10. Reduced Inequalities, 12. Responsible Consumption and Production, 13. Climate Action, and 17. Partnership.