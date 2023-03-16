EcoCircular AI stemmed from a simple and practical objective: to provide interactive materials, an escape room and an AI assistant to support students and facilitate teaching and learning. The content is organized into four separate challenges that can be combined according to the time available and level of each class: an introduction to the circular economy; a challenge on electronics (how to extend the life of a mobile phone and reduce waste); a challenge on textiles and denim-based fashion (to calculate and understand the environmental impact of jeans), and a challenge on restaurants and food (to prevent waste). Flexibility was a key criterion: each case study can be adapted to the context in each centre, the time available and the desired level of complexity.

The trial process and lessons learned

During development, two main trials were carried out. First, a dry run – a controlled, internal trial with education and tech professionals to detect areas for improvement in content, function and ease of use before launching the tool in the classroom. Next, a pilot test was conducted in a real vocational training centre with teachers and students to check that it was suitable for the curricula and effective for use in everyday life.

In both phases, the team analysed the acceptance of the resource and the real intention of use. The results were positive: around 68% in the dry run and 70% in the pilot test. According to Ruiz Dotras, the team focused on "validating acceptance and understanding what makes the resource valuable enough for centres and schools to want to adopt it".

The project was developed over the course of a year and a half and involved the participation of students and professionals from both Spain and Cyprus. It was co-financed by the Erasmus+ programme for Europe-wide vocational training and lifelong learning. In addition to the platform, learning materials (a game with the challenges), an AI chatbot and a gamification system were all created to increase levels of engagement.

One key conclusion was drawn from the analysis: perceived utility is the deciding factor when it comes to adopting an educational technology. Ease of use is important, but not sufficient. To ensure that teachers and students decide to adopt the resource, they must see it as solving real day-to-day problems (class planning, student monitoring, guided practice, etc.). "Making it easy to use is not enough. If users can't see its value, they won't use it," said Ruiz Dotras. In the professional group (teachers and tech-related profiles), perceived utility tends to be a higher priority. In turn, to boost participation among students, the resource has to be attractive, interactive and incorporate game dynamics. This pattern was observed in both the acceptance study and the comparison between user groups (professionals vs students).

Based on feedback from the trials, the team introduced specific improvements. The most visible of these was a digital escape room to work on skills in a more practical and motivational way, in addition to language adjustments and improvements to the responses of the AI assistant. The aim is to give each school and centre the flexibility to incorporate challenges with varying levels of complexity independently and to select only those they need (for example, the fashion challenge if it fits with a specific module).

The benefits of AI and the next steps

EcoCircular AI uses artificial intelligence to personalize student support (answers and guidance during the activity), to generate simulations and to speed up teaching work. These are support features designed to enhance the experience without overriding teaching decisions. "In this project, AI helps personalize, simulate and support the learning process," said Ruiz Dotras, who is affiliated, along with Lladós, to the Digital Transformation and Governance Research Centre (UOC-DIGIT).

Data protection issues were addressed by the project's tech partner. They ensure that these are managed and addressed in accordance with legal requirements. The team pointed out that the risks identified include low usage rates (if it's not sufficiently publicized or integrated into the curriculum) and the digital divide (if students lack access to equipment or basic digital skills). In the analyses carried out, no gender differences in use were observed. The immediate aim is to raise awareness of the resource so that more schools and centres incorporate it into their programmes, especially in vocational training, where the practical focus of the challenges are a natural fit.

"We set out to offer a versatile, adaptable and flexible tool that can be truly integrated into teaching practice. That's why the challenges can be carried out separately and with varying levels of complexity," said Ruiz Dotras.

The platform developed a competency matrix and a curriculum focused on the sustainable economy to make it easier to integrate the resource into modules and courses. Continuity will depend on whether schools and centres adopt it and how well it is disseminated among teaching staff.

This research forms part of the UOC's priority lines on education and sustainability, and explores how a combination of contextualized content (electronics, fashion, food) and intelligent help can accelerate the adoption of circular economy practices in the classroom. The next step is to expand its use to vocational training and lifelong learning, in collaboration with the centres and teachers who show interest.

EcoCircular AI contributes to two United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): SDG 4, Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all, and SDG 12, Ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns. This project is aligned with the UOC's research missions: Education of the Future and Digital transition and sustainability.