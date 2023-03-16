A study published in open access in the journal Educación a Distancia on the educational value of student contributions to Wikipedia has examined how working with others to edit articles in this online encyclopaedia can effectively support learning at university level.

The project, carried out by Marcelo Maina from the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) and Ángel Obregón from Universidad Isabel I, looked at over 1,700 students of an online master's degree who made more than 57,000 edits to Wikipedia over eight academic semesters. Their contributions were assessed using ORES, an artificial intelligence system developed by the Wikimedia Foundation that can tell the difference between helpful edits and those that could harm an article.

The study, published under the title Student contributions to Wikipedia as evidence of learning and development of competencies in distance education, found clear evidence of learning progression and continuous improvement in the quality of contributions in the edits. The researchers noted that "the (high) good faith and (low) damage observed demonstrated the development of digital skills and compliance with Wikipedia's publication standards."