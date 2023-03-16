Five barriers to healthy eating

As part of the project, researchers have analysed environmental barriers and factors influencing what we eat. The layout of products in shops, the high price of fresh produce, disinformation, cultural barriers and social pressure are among the main obstacles identified. These difficulties affect vulnerable groups the most, particularly older people and those with limited resources.

The analysis draws on fieldwork carried out through living labs in nine European countries. These innovative ecosystems make it possible to collect qualitative and quantitative data and co-create solutions with users. One of the project's key outputs is the Dietary patterns mapping of the nine pre-selected target groups report, which examines the eating habits of target groups across different European regions.

The UOC is leading the analysis of Catalonia

The UOC's contribution to the initiative, led by Francesc Xavier Medina, is through the Research Group in Epidemiology and Public Health in the Digital Health context (epi4health), part of the Digital Health, Health and Well-being Research Unit. Research assistant and doctoral candidate Iris Blázquez Sucarrat offered some insight into the study in Catalonia, which involved a sample of participants aged 40 to 85: "The aim is to better understand how environments shape people's eating behaviours, in order to design strategies that support healthier, more sustainable choices," she said. Alícia Aguilar, Anna Bach and Laura Esquius are also participating in this project.

Recommendations for a sustainable diet

Another of the project's reports, dedicated to analysing current dietary patterns, compares the diets of countries such as Sweden, France and Italy with the planetary health diet, which is high in plant-based foods and low in red meat. Adopting this model would help reduce the burden of disease and the environmental impact linked to food.

Experts have also published a guide with recommendations such as:

Prioritizing legumes, fruit, vegetables, whole grains and plant-based proteins .





. Cutting down on processed meats, ultra-processed foods and added sugars .





. Choosing sustainably sourced fish .





. Including fortified foods or supplements in vegetarian and vegan diets.





A project aligned with the UOC's research strategy

The UOC's involvement in the PLAN'EAT project aligns with two of the university's five strategic research missions: Digital health and planetary well-being and Digital transition and sustainability. The project also supports three of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals: SDG3, Good Health and Well-being; SDG12, Responsible Production and Consumption; and SDG13, Climate Action.