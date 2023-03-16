The study also shows that 15.7% of those questioned say they have attempted suicide and 19.8% say they have considered it, while 29.3% say they have engaged in self-harm over the past year, and 10.5% say they frequently think about it.

The study combined qualitative and quantitative methods, with participants from across Spain: a representative sample of 806 adolescents and an additional group of LGBTIQ+ respondents, with 228 adolescents taking the survey and 44 participants in focus groups.

Sexual diversity

The study sought to compare cis and heterosexual adolescents with LGBTIQ+ adolescents, and found the latter suffered greater levels of bullying. The results show that the greater the perception of violence to which they are subjected and the less connection with or support from family, school and peers, the greater the degree of depression, suicidal ideation, self-harm and loneliness, with a consequent reduction in the degree of happiness perceived.

"We found that LGBTQI+ adolescents have significantly less connection with their families and with the school environment. Rejection by the family, bullying among peers and microaggressions appear to be related to greater psychological distress in adolescents in this group," said the research team, whose members include Ariadna Angulo-Brunet, coordinator of the Measuring and Improving Student Success (MISS) group, in the UOC-FuturEd, and professor in theFaculty of Psychology and Education Sciences.

Researchers from Universitat Rovira i Virgili, Universitat Jaume I, the University of Girona and Chile's Alberto Hurtado University also participated in the project.

Support networks in adolescence

The main conclusions of the study highlight the importance of support networks in the family, at school and among peers for good mental health in adolescence.

One of the most important influences is the family, and the sense of belonging, affection, care, appreciation and respect perceived and received from family members. "It's essential because it provides a safe space that fosters the well-being of young people," the experts said.

The second is the school and students' perception of whether adults and their peers at school care not only about their learning and grades, but also about their personal experience and well-being.

"Support from the family and at school are the most important factors in generating resilience and protection against peer violence and the adversities that sometimes occur," the research team stressed.

This research highlights the fact that peer relationships are essential in adolescence, as they act as a buffer against adversity. Healthy friendships strengthen young people's well-being and help them cope with exclusion, especially when safe, inclusive spaces are created.