A mental health study shows that nearly one in five Spanish adolescents has thought about suicideMore than 15% of participants report having attempted suicide
The research highlights the importance of support networks in adolescence in the family, at school and among peers
10 September: World Suicide Prevention Day
A study reveals that good relationships and support from family, school and peers help protect adolescents from depression and the risk of suicide. The project aimed to examine the mental health of Spanish young people between 14 and 17 years of age and determine which support networks are important at this stage.
The results of the initiative, coordinated by Rey Juan Carlos University (URJC) and with the participation of the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) – published as open access in Frontiers in Psychology and this report from URJC publications – show that 11.2% of respondents say they feel very or quite unhappy and 38.8% reveal that they have experienced loneliness regularly in the last year. Some 14% have experienced serious episodes of depression and 6.6% severe episodes.
“The research highlights the importance of support networks within the family, the school environment, and among peers during adolescence ”
The study also shows that 15.7% of those questioned say they have attempted suicide and 19.8% say they have considered it, while 29.3% say they have engaged in self-harm over the past year, and 10.5% say they frequently think about it.
The study combined qualitative and quantitative methods, with participants from across Spain: a representative sample of 806 adolescents and an additional group of LGBTIQ+ respondents, with 228 adolescents taking the survey and 44 participants in focus groups.
Sexual diversity
The study sought to compare cis and heterosexual adolescents with LGBTIQ+ adolescents, and found the latter suffered greater levels of bullying. The results show that the greater the perception of violence to which they are subjected and the less connection with or support from family, school and peers, the greater the degree of depression, suicidal ideation, self-harm and loneliness, with a consequent reduction in the degree of happiness perceived.
"We found that LGBTQI+ adolescents have significantly less connection with their families and with the school environment. Rejection by the family, bullying among peers and microaggressions appear to be related to greater psychological distress in adolescents in this group," said the research team, whose members include Ariadna Angulo-Brunet, coordinator of the Measuring and Improving Student Success (MISS) group, in the UOC-FuturEd, and professor in theFaculty of Psychology and Education Sciences.
Researchers from Universitat Rovira i Virgili, Universitat Jaume I, the University of Girona and Chile's Alberto Hurtado University also participated in the project.
Support networks in adolescence
The main conclusions of the study highlight the importance of support networks in the family, at school and among peers for good mental health in adolescence.
One of the most important influences is the family, and the sense of belonging, affection, care, appreciation and respect perceived and received from family members. "It's essential because it provides a safe space that fosters the well-being of young people," the experts said.
The second is the school and students' perception of whether adults and their peers at school care not only about their learning and grades, but also about their personal experience and well-being.
"Support from the family and at school are the most important factors in generating resilience and protection against peer violence and the adversities that sometimes occur," the research team stressed.
This research highlights the fact that peer relationships are essential in adolescence, as they act as a buffer against adversity. Healthy friendships strengthen young people's well-being and help them cope with exclusion, especially when safe, inclusive spaces are created.
The project has been developed thanks to the support and drive of the Social Observatory of the “la Caixa” Foundation as part of the Flash 2023 Call for Projects (Social, school and family connectedness and mental health in adolescence and vulnerability in LGBT - FS23-1B096).
This research is aligned with the UOC's research missions of lifelong education and digital health and planetary well-being, and with the following UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): 3. Good Health and Well-being, 4. Quality Education, 5. Gender Equality, and 10. Reduced Inequalities.
Related publications
Pastor Y., Pérez-Torres V., Angulo-Brunet A., Nebot-Garcia J.E. and Gallardo-Nieto E. (2025) School, family, and peer connectedness as protective factors for depression and suicide risk in Spanish adolescents. Front. Psychol. 16:1547759. doi: 10.3389/fpsyg.2025.1547759
Pastor Ruiz, Y. (Coord.), López Sáez, M. Á., Platero Méndez, L., Angulo Brunet, A., Gallardo Nieto, E. M., Nebot García, J. E., Pérez Torres, V., Ancín Nicolás, R.A., Barrientos Delgado, J., and Langarita Adiego, J. A. (2025). Salud mental y redes de apoyo en la adolescencia: Miradas desde la diversidad sexual y de género. Rey Juan Carlos University. https://doi.org/10.33732/Investigacion/03072025
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